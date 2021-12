Animal shelters rely heavily (if not entirely) on donations, which is why it's so exciting when a big one comes in. According to Daily Democrat, Sandy Brown's Protector of Animal Welfare shelter in Fort Madison, Iowa just received a huge donation from an anonymous giver. The report states that the shelter received a gift card during the matching gift challenge they hosted and it was worth $50,000! Shelter owner Sandy Brown was at a loss for words when she learned of the donation.

