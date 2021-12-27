ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Focus Series Mixology: Bloody Mary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spice things up in our latest mixology-themed Focus Series class! Our chef instructor will teach you the classic Bloody Mary recipe along with three fun variations. As you mix up your cocktails, you’ll...

KIDO Talk Radio

Where to Get The Best Bloody Mary’s In Idaho

Winter feels like Bloody Mary time to me. Maybe because if its dark color, or thick, spicy goodness. The right Bloody Mary can be an entire meal if done right and I have been on the hunt for the best Bloody Mary in the Treasure Valley. I know a lot of people use it for a hangover cure, I just like how they taste. Here are a few faves that I have found in my search. What am I missing? Where am I missing? Don't be selfish and not share where to get a killer bloody mary. If you choose to make one at home here is the ingredients of a common, classic take on the cocktail. Vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, lime juice and celery salt.
IDAHO STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Bloody Mary turns 100 at Harry’s Bar in Paris

Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic bar in 1921. The centenary events this week come as a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron virus variant. The bar is carefully checking COVID health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather at the watering hole whose famed customers included Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
PARIS, NY
NECN

Brunch Recipes: Orange Ricotta Pancakes, Bloody Mary Bar, and More

Brunching is always a good idea and this week on The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi she's whipping up a brunch for the holidays and beyond. Things kick off with Orange Ricotta Pancakes, they're light, fluffy and elevated by her Bourbon Butter Maple Syrup for the win! Plus, she shows you the secret to taking a Bloody Mary to a whole new level with her over-the-top Bloody Mary Bar. There are so many fixings it's perfect for a sip or perhaps even as a meal. Anna says it's all up to you.
ORANGE, MA
ceoworld.biz

Where to learn Mixology in New Zealand

Cocktail culture is hitting high notes day by day. And this goes in tandem with the amount of hard work put in by mixologists. While for many people out there the term “Mixology” seems new, the truth is the art has been there since the 19th century. The skill of making tasteful concoctions and bringing out a different story with each sip is what Mixologists are renowned for. Indeed, such is the popularity of the skill today, that the demand for these cocktail connoisseurs has increased. Thus, for all those headed towards a career in this sector, here are some of the best options to learn the trade in New Zealand.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

This Paris Bar Invented the Bloody Mary 100 Years Ago — and Legend Says Hemingway Helped Name the Cocktail

The Paris bar famous for inventing the bloody mary is celebrating 100 years of the famous drink this month. Harry's New York Bar celebrated the centennial of its tomato juice cocktail on Thursday. The bar, which opened in 1911, is famous for many reasons — like being the former watering hole of expat writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway. But the bar is also the birthplace of the world's favorite hangover cure.
FOOD & DRINKS
getitforless.info

Williams Sonoma Coffee Club Presented by Breville

Interested in starting or upping your coffee and espresso game? In this exciting new event series, we will dive into drip coffee. and espresso brewing. This course is perfect for someone who is interested in starting their coffee and espresso journey or. would like to learn more around the science...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Branded Mixology Cocktail Kits

Crafting the perfect cocktail just got a bit easier thanks to the Tito’s Stand Up Copper Cocktail Set that promises to deliver impressive support for advanced or amateur mixologists. The kit comes in everything commonly needed to achieve the perfect cocktail including a shaker, strainer, tongs, pour spouts, muddler, a bottle opener and more. The copper-colored components will make a timeless addition to any existing bar set, while also being perfect for placement on a countertop on its own thanks to a wooden storage unit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Austonia

Drink of the week: Tito’s Cucumber Bloody Mary

Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz cucumber-infused Tito's Handmade Vodka2 oz bloody mary mix1 oz celery juice1 oz carrot juiceDirections: Just add all ingredients to a glass over ice. Stir and garnish with a celery stick and lemon or lime slice. Enjoy!
DRINKS
New York Post

Why the 100-year-old Bloody Mary is our most enduring cocktail

WASPy country-club cooler or novelty brunch-time buzzer, the Bloody Mary has lifted us through good times and comforted us in our darkest hours. Now, the centennial celebration of this cool and complex, spicy and savory breakfast of champions is coming to a close. Or is it?. Who invented what cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Williamson Source

Franklin Distillery Shares Recipe to Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day

January 1st is not only the first day of the new year but it’s also National Bloody Mary Day. In celebration of the day, we have “Southern Mary” by Franklin Distillery, a fun take on the traditional Bloody Mary from the new-to-market Franklin Distillery uses uniquely Southern garnishes, such as chargrilled peaches and candied pecans, and pairs well with both Franklin Distillery’s gin and vodka depending on your spirit of choice.
FRANKLIN, TN
wearegreenbay.com

Bloody Mary recipe ideas from Nan’s Naughty and Nice

(WFRV) – January 1st is National Bloody Mary Day and you can impress your guests with the perfect Bloody Mary. Peggy from Nan’s Naughty and Nice visited Local 5 Live with some delicious ideas. For more great recipe ideas, head to nansnaughtyandnice.com.
RECIPES
styleblueprint.com

This One Bloody Mary Ingredient Is a Game-Changer

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. I do love me a bloody mary. Nothing defines a weekend, or a vacation, or New Year’s Day better than this one drink. When I sit down for brunch or lunch and order a bloody, I love everything about it — the anticipation of what garnishes will come, wondering if I’ll like the restaurant’s tomato mixture, how spicy it will be, do I have the option of a salted rim … there are so many ways that each new bloody mary can surprise and delight, and even disappoint. But, even a disappointing bloody is better than no bloody at all!
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

