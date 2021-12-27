Ron Rivera on off-the-field issues after ugly SNF loss: 'That's not normal s—, that's real-life s–-'

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed Washington, who lost their fourth straight game, 56-14 on national television. Head coach Ron Rivera was not happy with the media following the game when asked what contributed to such a crushing defeat.

Rivera talked about all the off-the-field issues the team has to deal with, including a fatal car accident involving safety Deshazor Everett in which a 29-year-old woman named Olivia Peters, a passenger in his car, was killed. Everett was treated for non-threatening injuries.

The WFT has also been dealing with a string of positive COVID cases, further hampering a roster that was already depleted due to injuries.

“You have to deal with those things, and it's tough. It’s not easy to try and separate and compartmentalize situations like that,” Rivera said after Sunday night's game. “It spills over, it gets to people. It’s human nature ... these are people. They’ve got a teammate going through something right now, and it’s tough. You have an opportunity, and you don’t have everybody playing.

“That’s hard on people. That's not normal s---, that’s real-life s---. And that's what they're dealing with,” Rivera said. “These are young men, and we’re just trying to help them along the way.”

After the loss in Dallas, Washington is now completely out of playoff contention and will finish their season with a home game against the Eagles in Week 17 and a road trip to the Meadowlands to play the equally as bad Giants in Week 18.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram