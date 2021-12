The loss of a child is one that no one should have to experience. Especially when that loss comes on Christmas Day. According to Voice of Muscatine, Heidi and Andy Summitt unexpectedly lost their 15-year-old daughter Cameron on Christmas morning. She was a sophomore at Muscatine High School. The Summit family is a big part of the community as Heidi is a Kindergarten teacher at Jefferson School and Andy has been with the Muscatine Fire Department for the last 20 years. The Department posted their thoughts on their Facebook page.

