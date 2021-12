The Department of Juvenile Services Education Program Board unanimously elected Kimberly Pogue to serve as the agency’s first superintendent of schools this week. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome her to our team,” Grace Reusing, the chair of the Juvenile Services Education Program, said in a statement. “Ms. Pogue is a transformational leader who is committed to ensuring we significantly improve educational opportunities and outcomes for students in [Juvenile Services Education Program] schools by focusing on excellence, accountability, and data-driven decision-making.”

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO