Live updates: Event size limits among new rules in France

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new COVID-19 measures in efforts to...

Live updates: Quebec limits businesses to 50% capacity

TORONTO — Bars, restaurants, stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec will be required to operate at 50% capacity because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Live updates: LA New Year’s event goes virtual due to COVID

LOS ANGELES — The New Year's Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park will not have an in-person audience due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in LA County, organizers said. The "NYELA Countdown to 2022" event will instead be streamed, as it was
Live updates: France aims to slow surging omicron variant

PARIS — The French government is grappling with ways to slow the surging omicron variant, while French travelers and families are flocking to virus testing tents ahead of the holidays. French Prime Minister Jean Castex spent the day Tuesday meeting with mayors and lawmakers to persuade them to support
#New Rules
Live updates: France OKs 5-11 shots; Austria ends lockdown

PARIS — France's health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday. France began vaccinations for children with health risks last week, and the High Authority for Health on Monday expanded its recommendation to include all 5 to 11-year-olds, using Pfizer's pediatric dose.
British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France's current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an "essential reason" for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they
Live updates: Spain rules out new restrictions for omicron

MADRID — Spain's prime minister has ruled out any immediate national restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said official data shows that even though omicron spreads more quickly, it has generally caused milder symptoms and therefore put less pressure on Spain's hospitals than previous strains. He also cited the country's high vaccination rate of over 80%.
Live updates: France logs record number of new COVID cases

PARIS — France's Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the country recorded a record high of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Veran said the new figure is equivalent to two French testing positive every second, a surge fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Live updates: South Korea extends social distancing rules

SEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea says it'll extend the toughest social distancing rules for another two weeks to try to lower critical cases and guard against the omicron variant.
Live updates: Cities in Bolivia cancel New Year’s Eve events

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia's main cities canceled any public activities for New Year's Eve after the country reached a record 4,939 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number for one day in all the pandemic in the South American nation. The celebrations were called off for
In 2019, the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers in France Approved its First ICO, Since then Few Have Used the Updated Rules

In December 2019, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in France approved its first initial coin offering (ICO). France had previously pushed forward legislation that sought to regulate ICOs under the French Pact Law (or Loi Pacte). The Loi Pacte introduced an optional visa regime for fundraising in crypto-assets in France. While not mandatory for ICOs, it was a requirement for issuers that sought to promote crypto-asset offerings. The optional visa sought to create a path for “utility tokens” while fostering an ecosystem of innovation. Since then, few issuers have taken advantage of this regime.
Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19

LONDON — New figures from Britain's official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had COVID-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly across the country.
Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.
New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.
Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.
France makes WFH mandatory three days a week, limits attendances at indoor events and bans food on long-distance trains as it sees record coronavirus cases - but there's NO New Year curfew

France announced a raft of Covid measures today as the country braces for a surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant in Europe. Working from home is now mandatory for at least three days a week while indoor events have limits on attendance and people are banned from eating on long-distance trains.
Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson's son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation.
Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

LONDON (AP) — New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

