COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates Friday on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic:. Governor DeWine mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain caused by the rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is causing. Of the total mobilized guard members, approximately 150 are highly-trained medical professionals and will deploy to help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations. The remaining 900 guard members will help with patient transport, housekeeping, and food services. Guard members will be brought on duty beginning on Monday.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO