Movies

The Best & Worst Reviewed Movies of 2021

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe movies calendar of 2021 was overstuffed with pushed release date carry-overs from 2020, giving audiences way...

www.ign.com

BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Every 2021 Marvel And DC Superhero Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

The first half of 2021 was pretty quiet for superhero movies, but with the COVID-19 vaccine starting to roll out, the world started returning to something near normal over the summer. As a result, we've been treated to a good run of Marvel and DC movies in recent months, but which of them was best?
MOVIES
IGN

The Best Worst Movies Ever Made: The Room, Super Mario Bros. and More

There are tons of bad movies that come out every single year. Many of them are annoying. Most are simply forgettable. But then there are the films that go beyond merely being “bad.” They transcend awfulness and become something much greater. Let’s call them the BEST worst movies.
MOVIES
KGET

What shows, movies are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Cobra Kai Season 4 Video Review

Cobra Kai debuts on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2021. Review by Amelia Emberwing. This new season of Cobra Kai most certainly has Netflix DNA for better and for worse. Still, the heart and soul of what makes the series what it is, is still present. A different kind of hokeyness is evident in Season 4, but it's met by more complex emotional journeys and unexpected team-ups that will leave fans counting down the days until Season 5.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Until You Can Stream ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online, Here’s How to Pre-Order on Blu-Ray and DVD

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records, but not all moviegoers are ready to head to theaters just yet. If you’re wondering how to watch the new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland at home, you’ll need to wait until the film is available to stream online. The third film directed by Jon Watts also stars Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Though Disney owns the Marvel Entertainment franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s rights are tangled up with Sony Pictures, the film’s distributor. Unlike other Marvel films and...
MOVIES
IGN

2022 Movies: The 58 Biggest Movies We Can't Wait to See

Batman, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Aquaman are all headed our way in 2022 - and that's just a portion of the superhero fare landing next year!. Tom Cruise will hit us with his Top Gun sequel and his seventh Mission: Impossible, the world of horror will unleash new installments of Scream and Halloween (as well as Jordan Peele's latest!), and big-budgeted follow-ups for Jurassic Park, John Wick, and Fantastic Beasts will all compete for box office dominance.
MOVIES
IGN

Top 10 Most Anticipated New Anime of 2022

UPDATE: The video was produced before both Chainsaw Man and Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War received confirmed release date windows for 2022. Even though they are not listed, both are also highly anticipated anime for 2022. 2021 has been a stellar year for anime fans. Huge hits like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure continued to delight and new favorites like Ranking of Kings have emerged triumphant. While we could be sad that it's coming to end, there's no reason to mourn as we can look forward to even more amazing anime in 2022. Whether you're eagerly awaiting the sophomore series of a show you already love or looking for something entirely new, next year is stacked with releases like Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and Made in Abyss Season 2 that'll have you eagerly counting down the days until the new year. Whether you're on Crunchyroll, Netflix or another streaming platform, you'll have a ton of 2022 anime to check out this year! Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see our other anticipated anime 2022 choices that didn't quite make our top 10 anime because of no confirmed dates yet. Let us know what upcoming anime of 2022 you're looking forward to in the comments below!
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: TV Review

His mask and single-minded mission made him enigmatic. But it was scarcity that rendered Boba Fett so alluring to so many Star Wars fans who made the backstory-deficient bounty hunter a key player in backyard battles spinning familiar action figures off into their own side adventures. Would the allure of Boba Fett have been as strong if his journey from Star Wars Holiday Special oddity to Han Solo tormentor to sarlacc kibble hadn’t been so abrupt, and forged from so little screen time? It’s hard to tell, but George Lucas and the subsequent shepherds of the Star Wars legacy have been...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ $536M+ Domestic Box Office Bests ‘Rogue One’, ‘Dark Knight’

THURSDAY AM UPDATE, Wednesday box office numbers: In its 13th day of release, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $536.6M at the domestic box office, making it the No. 12 highest grossing movie in U.S. and Canada of all-time. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past Disney’s 2016 Christmas hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1M) and Warner Bros.’ top grossing stateside title of all-time, The Dark Knight ($534.8M), on the all-time box office domestic list. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch ensemble movie will soon overtake Disney’s 2019 reboot of The Lion King ($543.6M, No. 11) with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M, No. 10) also in its sights. Sony reports that No Way Home‘s 13-day...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES

