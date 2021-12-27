The Best & Worst Reviewed Movies of 2021

UPDATE: The video was produced before both Chainsaw Man and Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War received confirmed release date windows for 2022. Even though they are not listed, both are also highly anticipated anime for 2022. 2021 has been a stellar year for anime fans. Huge hits like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure continued to delight and new favorites like Ranking of Kings have emerged triumphant. While we could be sad that it's coming to end, there's no reason to mourn as we can look forward to even more amazing anime in 2022. Whether you're eagerly awaiting the sophomore series of a show you already love or looking for something entirely new, next year is stacked with releases like Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and Made in Abyss Season 2 that'll have you eagerly counting down the days until the new year. Whether you're on Crunchyroll, Netflix or another streaming platform, you'll have a ton of 2022 anime to check out this year! Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see our other anticipated anime 2022 choices that didn't quite make our top 10 anime because of no confirmed dates yet. Let us know what upcoming anime of 2022 you're looking forward to in the comments below!

