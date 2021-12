For Riane Menardi Morrison, food, family, and red sauce are inextricably linked, especially around the holidays. I don’t remember my first taste of red sauce. Likely, it was offered on a finger long before I could slurp down my first noodle, but it’s always been there—a character in my life as constant and cherished as the members of my family. The noodles change with the occasion, but the sauce is the centerpiece, and when it’s served, it means people are gathering. This is what I love most about the holidays, and why I can’t wait to return to a table full of family after a year of social distancing.

