ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

DJ Tigerlily is struck down with covid and forced to cancel seven of her shows leading up to New Year's Eve

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

DJ Tigerlily is the latest Australian celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

The star, real name Dara Hayes, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news alongside a photo lounging in a bikini.

'Santa brought us something extra special this year,' she wrote, adding her boyfriend, who goes by the moniker Lord Mungo, also has the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZYs1_0dWkvGh700
Covid battle: DJ Tigerlily, real name Dara Hayes, has become the latest celebrity to get struck down with covid forcing her to cancel her shows for the next week

She added she would need to cancel 'all seven' of her shows over the next week.

'Unfortunately this means that all 7 of my shows for the next week are cancelled (including NYE & NYD) as (Lord Mungo) and I are in isolation at home.'

The blonde bombshell went on to say the music industry has really 'copped it' - and she hopes all her fans remain safe.

'The music industry has really copped it over the last 2 years, and it seems that we still can't really catch a break,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5758_0dWkvGh700
Cancelled: 'Unfortunately this means that all 7 of my shows for the next week are cancelled (including NYE & NYD) as (Lord Mungo) and I are in isolation at home,' she told fan

'Sending love to everyone that has had their holiday plans/Chrissy/health/work/life disrupted,' she added.

Dara didn't list any specific shows which are cancelled nor did her website.

However, according to her website she had a number of shows booked in Queensland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcLqN_0dWkvGh700
It's official! DJ Tigerlily announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend in March

DJ Tigerlily's announcement comes after the star revealed she was engaged to her long-term boyfriend in March of this year.

She posted a photo alongside her beau to Instagram and shared the exciting news.

'YES! YES! YES! Cannot wait to spend my life loving you,' the 28-year-old captioned the post.

In the picture, DJ Tigerlily cosied up to her new fiancé as she showed off her diamond engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i3K1_0dWkvGh700
Exciting! The music producer, whose real name is Dara Hayes, posted a photo alongside her beau to Instagram and shared the exciting news

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Diddy Canceling New Year's Eve Party Due To COVID Concerns

Diddy is doing the responsible thing with his enormous, annual New Year's Eve bash ... he's giving it the ax as the pandemic takes a turn for the worse. Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... the mogul was planning to throw his annual NYE party in Miami Friday night, for 500 of his closest friends, but earlier this month he decided to cancel the whole thing due to rising COVID cases in Florida and across the nation.
MIAMI, FL
98.3 The KEY

Celebrities Pull Out of 2021 New Year’s Eve Performances

With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, numerous celebrities and artists have pulled out of previously confirmed performances and appearances for 2021 New Year's Eve specials. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed in an Instagram Story that he will no longer be performing on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. He explained that he was exposed to the coronavirus over the holidays and has tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he decided not to travel to Miami, Florida to perform.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Covid#Tigerlily#Celebrity#Australian#Nye Nyd
Daily Herald

Feder: ABC 7 shuts down State Street to film New Year's Eve show dance number

If competitors want to take advantage of WLS-Channel 7 for banishing Chicago's king and queen of New Year's Eve, that's show biz. But there's still one big reason I wouldn't count out the ABC-owned station's "Countdown Chicago: 2022" next week: For the fourth consecutive New Year's Eve, morning news anchor Terrell Brown and meteorologist Cheryl Scott will open with a glossy, showstopping dance number -- this one set to a music mix of the '90s.
CHICAGO, IL
WNYT

COVID forces cancellation of rest of Radio City Rockettes shows this year

The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular came to an abrupt end on Friday. Breakthrough COVID infections are being blamed. The Rockettes made a triumphant return this year after being cancelled in 2020, and did more than 100 shows over seven weeks. Cancellations were so abrupt that audience members were already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mxdwn.com

The Melvins Cancel New Year’s Eve Shows

The Melvins recently had to cancel their December 30 & 31 dates of their North American tour which was supposed to take place in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. The Grunge veterans posted the cancellation on their Facebook page on December 28 and let fans know that refunds will be available through their respective purchase points. Fans will have other opportunities to see the Melvins live during Ministry’s U.S. tour taking place in Spring 2022. Ministry will be joined by the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity. The tour will begin on March 6 in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Soundstage and thanks to additional dates, will end on April 7 in Oklahoma City, OK at the Diamond Ballroom. The tour will have stops at cities throughout the United States such as Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, and San Francisco, CA. For fans who cannot get enough of the Melvins, back in October they released the final song of their acoustic collection Five Legged Dog. The song is a cover of The Rolling Stones’s Sway. Review’s rave about their rendition of the classic song with ultimateclassicrock.com stating, “Melvins managed to stay true to the original while still adding their own distinct twist on the classic track, turning “Sway” into a psychedelic and occasionally haunting piece. The track loses none of the original’s energy, despite the absence of electric guitar.”. Five Legged Dog was released in October and is an acoustic collection composed of acoustic versions of their classic songs as well as covers from various other artists. Other songs included in the album are Revolve and Pitfalls In Serving Warrants and covers such as Dale Crover’s Bad Move. Constantly looking to keep in contact with their fans and performing their favorite songs, the band hosted their own May Day! May Day! May Day! Livestream earlier this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy