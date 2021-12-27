DJ Tigerlily is struck down with covid and forced to cancel seven of her shows leading up to New Year's Eve

DJ Tigerlily is the latest Australian celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

The star, real name Dara Hayes, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news alongside a photo lounging in a bikini.

'Santa brought us something extra special this year,' she wrote, adding her boyfriend, who goes by the moniker Lord Mungo, also has the virus.

She added she would need to cancel 'all seven' of her shows over the next week.

'Unfortunately this means that all 7 of my shows for the next week are cancelled (including NYE & NYD) as (Lord Mungo) and I are in isolation at home.'

The blonde bombshell went on to say the music industry has really 'copped it' - and she hopes all her fans remain safe.

'The music industry has really copped it over the last 2 years, and it seems that we still can't really catch a break,' she wrote.

Cancelled: 'Unfortunately this means that all 7 of my shows for the next week are cancelled (including NYE & NYD) as (Lord Mungo) and I are in isolation at home,' she told fan

'Sending love to everyone that has had their holiday plans/Chrissy/health/work/life disrupted,' she added.

Dara didn't list any specific shows which are cancelled nor did her website.

However, according to her website she had a number of shows booked in Queensland.

It's official! DJ Tigerlily announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend in March

DJ Tigerlily's announcement comes after the star revealed she was engaged to her long-term boyfriend in March of this year.

She posted a photo alongside her beau to Instagram and shared the exciting news.

'YES! YES! YES! Cannot wait to spend my life loving you,' the 28-year-old captioned the post.

In the picture, DJ Tigerlily cosied up to her new fiancé as she showed off her diamond engagement ring.