Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Buccaneers

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week the Jets take on an old rival, as Tom Brady comes to MetLife to take on the Green and White. The defending Super Bowl champs just finished beating Sam Darnold’s current team (the Panthers) in a walloping, and the Jets could be next on that slate. While Covid protocols have started to change for the NFL, the talent level between these two teams isn’t really comparable. If the Jets can manage to find a way to beat the Bucs, it could be the highlight of the season for this team. While I don’t expect that to happen, it would be nice to see the team give Brady hell this weekend. With that, here are your links for the Jets to start your morning off.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO