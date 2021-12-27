ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Buccaneers

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 26 - 21 yesterday to improve their record to 4-11 on the year. Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Michael Carter ran for 118 yards, Conor McDermott caught a touchdown pass, and Zach Wilson ran wild to lead the Jets to...

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 matchup will see them take on the New York Jets in an inter-conference clash. It’ll be a reunion of sorts as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are set to square off with their former rivals for the first time since moving out to Tampa Bay. Ahead of the Buccaneers-Jets game, we’ll be making some Buccaneers Week 17 predictions.
Jets' young secondary faces tough test vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a wild-card team last postseason, never enjoying home-field advantage until they won Super Bowl LV at their home digs. This year, they already know their path to a repeat will be a bit easier. The Buccaneers locked up the NFC South with their most recent...
Buccaneers vs. Jets Wednesday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have released their initial injury reports ahead of their Week 17 matchup in East Rutherford, N.J. A week removed from being without seven starters against Carolina, Tampa Bay could be even more shorthanded versus New York if the injury report remains this lengthy.
Jets vs. Buccaneers: How to watch and stream online

The regular season is almost over and the playoffs are really starting to take shape. Even though it might not seem important at first glance, there’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New York Jets (4-11) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) from MetLife Stadium. Although...
Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Jets

Entering the week as 13-point favorites on the road in The Big Apple, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have flooded Sports Illustrated Fantasy's start and sit suggestions for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets. In fact, SI Fantasy recommends starting five different Buccaneers' players, each at a different...
2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Jets, Week 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South but still have some significant goals to chase against a Jets team that fought through adversity to get a win of its own in Week 16 Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the 2021 NFC South title in hand...
NY Jets Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets, Analysis, And Betting Picks

Jets fans can watch the game’s GOAT quarterback possibly play his final game in New York Sunday. Tom Brady and his recently-crowned NFC South Division Champion Buccaneers (11-4) invade MetLife Stadium for a showdown with the 4-11 Jets. Yet, don’t count out the 44-year-old Brady. He is having an...
New York Jets Flight Connections 12/29/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week the Jets take on an old rival, as Tom Brady comes to MetLife to take on the Green and White. The defending Super Bowl champs just finished beating Sam Darnold’s current team (the Panthers) in a walloping, and the Jets could be next on that slate. While Covid protocols have started to change for the NFL, the talent level between these two teams isn’t really comparable. If the Jets can manage to find a way to beat the Bucs, it could be the highlight of the season for this team. While I don’t expect that to happen, it would be nice to see the team give Brady hell this weekend. With that, here are your links for the Jets to start your morning off.
Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Buccaneers (S1E16)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund get into the nitty gritty right off the bat discussing how the Jets can slow down their old rival, Bucs QB Tom Brady (1:15). The pair also break down how the biggest key to the game will be slowing down the Buccaneers rushing attack (10:17), and how Zach Wilson and the Jets offense can keep the momentum from their victory over the other team from the Sunshine State (16:35).
5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

Five Jets to keep an eye on as the Green & White greet the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final home game of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday:. WR Jamison Crowder — Crowder's calf kept him out of Jacksonville and limited Zach Wilson to...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (1/2/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (1/2/22) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially clinched their place in the 2021 NFL playoffs after last week’s win against the Carolina Panthers. They also have secured their first NFC South division title since 2007. The Bucs are still fighting for the NFC conference lead to receive the bye week, and a win against the Jets can secure that spot. The New York Jets have been struggling to keep themselves afloat all season. They were ruled out of the playoffs weeks ago, but they’re still trying to get their rookie quarterback more reps to build confidence. This matchup is set between one of the league’s best teams and one of the league’s worst teams. There have been upsets of this magnitude in the past, but it seems very unlikely for the mighty and merciless Buccaneers to lose to a weak and inexperienced Jets.
