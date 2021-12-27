Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll don't recognize Seahawks', Jason Myers' failings in clutch

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of the worst season under head coach Pete Carroll. They are 5-10 and in last place of the NFC West. There has been talk about this being quarterback Russell Wilson’s last season in Seattle. There’s been chatter about Pete Carroll being on the hot seat. So many issues facing an organization that is moving in the wrong direction.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks seem to be crossing an impasse, but with his no-trade clause, he may be in the driver’s seat. Would he waive his no-trade clause for the Denver Broncos?. Per Jordan Schultz, host of the Pull Up Podcast & Playoff Pod, Russell Wilson would...
In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
The Seattle Seahawks have had a lost season and need to be rebuilt. There are several players who might not be playing for Seattle past 2021. But some key players might leave for reasons other than the team’s win-loss record. Of course, each season every NFL team goes through...
New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
The Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions this Sunday, and there's a chance it could be Russell Wilson's last home game as a Seahawk. At 5-10, Seattle is set to finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since they rejoined the division in 2002, and the team could be eyeing a potential rebuild.
Most Seahawks fans know there will be major changes in the offseason. Whether that means they’ll move on from general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, or two of the three or one of the three, I can’t see all of them returning. Last week...
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of COVID-19. Lockett returned for a Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears. Ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 17 tilt against the Detroit Lions, Lockett opened up on his bout with COVID....
On his show “Unbuttoned With Chris Simms”, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms delved into an interesting question from a fan: “Zach Wilson for Russell Wilson straight-up, who says no?”. Simms shocked many by taking the New York Jets as the team who says no. “Honestly, I’m gonna...
(Reuters) – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been the subject of multiple trade scenario discussions by media and fans this season. And even though no movement for the quarterback has manifested, the seven-time Pro Bowler isn’t exactly throwing cold water on the idea. In a news conference...
This time last year, the Seahawks were riding high to an NFC West title and 12-win season. But in 2021, they enter the season’s final two weeks at 5-10 and eliminated from postseason contention. Heaps: The pending Seahawks free agent who will ‘command a lot of interest’. With...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
