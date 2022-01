Unemployment benefits are generally considered income for tax purposes. The new tax break is an “exclusion.” Individuals should receive a form showing their total unemployment compensation last year. Up to $ 10,200 in benefits did not count as American Rescue Plan income, which means taxpayers did not have to pay federal tax on them. However, since the bill was not signed until March, millions of taxpayers filed tax returns and paid taxes due by then. As a result, the IRS has the process of issuing refunds to millions of Americans.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO