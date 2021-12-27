Pro Football Focus Mock Draft: See who Raiders select in Round 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are just two wins away from making the playoffs this year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead, right?

Their biggest need going into the 2022 offseason is likely on the offensive line. The Raiders could easily use two more starters in the group and maybe three. However, wide receiver is another possibility after the team released Henry Ruggs III last month.

That’s exactly where the Raiders went in the latest 2022 mock draft by Eric Eager, an analytic scientist from Pro Football Focus. He had them selecting Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams in the middle of Round 1. Here is his explanation behind the pick:

“Generating 0.48 wins above average in 2021, Williams emerged as the best skill position player in an offense that is now favored to take home the College Football Playoff Championship. The Raiders’ need at wide receiver stems largely from what happened with their 2020 draft pick, Henry Ruggs III, who was released during the 2021 season.”

Williams emerged as the No. 1 receiver for Alabama this season, totaling 1,450 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged an incredible 20.7 yards per reception and has the home-run speed that the Raiders lack on offense.

With potentially two games left, Williams has a chance to add to those stats and cement himself as a top-20 pick in next year’s draft. Don’t be surprised if this is where the Raiders go in Round 1 as they need an outside receiver that forces defenses to cover every blade of grass.