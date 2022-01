The first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 is on its way to Utah, but in limited supply. Paxlovid, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, is a prescription medication in pill form used to treat mild to moderate infection in adults and children 12 years and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk for hospitalization and death. The pill is not authorized for those with severe COVID-19.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO