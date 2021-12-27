Mark Wahlberg Receives Emotional Christmas Gift Honoring Late Mother

Mark Wahlberg received an emotional Christmas present honoring his late mother, Alma. She passed away in April at the age of 78.

As the “Uncharted” actor’s first Christmas without his mother, we know it must’ve been a difficult one for Wahlberg. The holidays are supposed to be a time to recall all that you’re grateful for. But for many, they’re a time to think about everyone they can’t celebrate with. As Wahlberg and his mother were very close, we can only imagine how difficult this time of year has been for him and his family.

The movie star marked his first Christmas without his mother on his Instagram. A close friend gifted him with rose-gold pendant necklace with Alma’s picture.

Musician and close friend to Wahlberg, Joyner Lucas, gifted him the pendant a few days before Christmas. Along with photos of the two together, the actor included a video of him explaining the importance of his latest gift. After discussing the “special gift”, the actor gave a kind message to “the best rapper in the world right now, the hottest in the game.”

“Joyner Lucas. His mom, his dad, and his brothers and his sisters gave me this amazing gift in memory of my mother. I love you guys. Thank you. Happy holidays. God Bless you.”

Mark Wahlberg and Brother Continue to Honor Their Mother

Wahlberg continues to give tributes to his late mother months after her passing. On what would’ve been her 79th birthday, the “Infinite” actor shared a throwback photo of the two of them. The caption read: “Happy birthday mommy.”

Back in June on his 50th birthday, Wahlberg posted another photo of his mother with the caption: “Miss you.” Fans began pouring into the comment section to share their condolences and birthday wishes to the actor.

His brother, Donnie Wahlberg, also confirmed the news, sharing on social media, “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

The “Blue Bloods” actor included a video tribute to his mother, including when they danced together at his wedding.

After reveling Regina Belle’s “If I Could” was the song that Alma danced to at each of her kids’ respective weddings, the actor went on to explain: “I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did.”