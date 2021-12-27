ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB: UConn-Marquette Game Cancelled

By Ric Serritella
 4 days ago
Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for any rescheduled contest. If a canceled game is unable to be rescheduled, UConn athletics will credit the account of a season ticket holder at the conclusion of the season.

Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to a canceled game, can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, purchasers will able to select from available tickets to another home game.

Fans can manage their tickets by logging into their account at UConnTickets.com. For additional questions please contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email (athtickets.uconn.edu), chat, or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.

(Source: UConn Athletics)

