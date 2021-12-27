East County Warming Shelters OPEN tonight at 8:00 pm

According to the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency, all community storm shelters are open ahead of tonight’s potentially hazardous weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for Cherokee County until 10pm tonight. Stay up-to-date with the latest severe weather updates by tuning in to...
The city of Seattle is preparing to open multiple emergency winter weather shelters for homeless residents as the Emerald City braces for a snowy Christmas weekend. Snohomish County will open all five of its winter weather shelters.
The city of Seattle will open two severe weather shelters this weekend and early next week during expected below-freezing temperatures. The shelters will open at 7 p.m. from Dec. 25 through Dec. 29. The shelters will be at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 301 Mercer St., and Compass Housing Alliance, 210...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures continue to drop, the need for emergency warming stations is at a high, and so is the need for volunteers to operate those centers. FOX 12 spoke with Katie Chikadonz, Program Manager with the Joint Office for Homeless Services who says, each shelter typically looks for double-digit volunteer sign-ups, but they are nowhere near those numbers on a consistent basis.
The Mateel is opening its Hall for emergency warmth, cell phone charging, and shelter. The Mateel plans to remain open beginning today, Wednesday, December 29th throughout the night, tentatively until 3pm, Thursday, December 30th. We will be reevaluating with updates and announcements by noon on Thursday, December 30th. There is...
THE TILLAMOOK WARMING CENTER IS OPEN TONIGHT, December Friday 31st, 2021. Western Royal Inn, ROOM # 232, H1125 N. Main Highway 101Tillamook. CARE Inc. is opening the warming center tonight December 31st. The warming center is located at the Western Royal Inn at 1125 N. Main Hwy 101 in ROOM # 232. PLEASE post the announcement in the attachment and forward this email to other’s who can help spread the word. This is first come first served with limited availability. It is a non-congregate shelter with a maximum of two individuals per room, if they consider themselves a household. If they are a family we will accommodate them in one room. Hours of operation are 8 pm to 7:30 am. We will take intakes until 10 pm, after that only by law enforcement and if there is room available. Thank you for helping keep our friends, family and community members who are houseless this winter SAFE and WARM. FYI, we are looking for donations for the warming center; bottled water, hot cocoa mix, teas, oatmeal, warm cereals, protein bars, crackers, snacks, cookies, and soups-preferably cups of top ramen. You can donate these nonperishable single serve items to the CARE office at 2310 First Street here in Tillamook.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter at 406 Winchester Ave. will be open Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. and the following 3 nights during exceptionally cold weather this week. Those in need of shelter should arrive by 9 p.m. The shelter opened in Roseburg Monday...
Charleston, South Carolina – Low temperatures in the last couple of days are posing risk for the homeless and that results a warming shelter to be opened Wednesday night. According to Uplift Charleston that are opening the warming shelter, Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road and will be opened on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Warming shelters are open around the metro area as the overnight low on Wednesday night is expected to hit the upper teens. Those living outdoors are especially vulnerable to the conditions. Multnomah County is operating several 24-hour warming shelters. Tri-Met is offering free rides to and...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With freezing overnight temperatures expected across Northern California throughout the end of the year, warming shelters have opened up across the region for those in need.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be at near or below freezing through the weekend. Heavy amounts of snow have fallen in the Sierra and foothills while extensive amounts of rain have drenched the valley.
More rain and snow were expected again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
🥶 Near to below freezing overnight temperatures will impact much of northern California this week as we enter the new year. Dressing in...
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE…In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will drop back below freezing this evening,...
As bitter cold weather descends on the Walla Walla Valley, the Wesley United Methodist Church in Milton-Freewater is opening its doors to the unhoused during the coldest days, starting Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. A volunteer-run operation with limited resources and capacity, the warming shelter opens only on the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warming shelters across the Lowcountry are opening their doors for the first time this season including at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston Officials with the shelter say with COVID-19 measures in place, they’ll be able to safely welcome dozens of people over the next few months. Aldersgate’s warming […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following Wednesday’s windstorm, thousands were still without power Friday evening with temperatures dipping below freezing. 11 News was made aware of two warming shelters in Colorado Springs:. -The Westside Community Center at 1628 W. Bijou St. which is open on Friday until 8 p.m....
