East County Warming Shelters OPEN tonight at 8:00 pm

THE TILLAMOOK WARMING CENTER IS OPEN TONIGHT, December Friday 31st, 2021. Western Royal Inn, ROOM # 232, H1125 N. Main Highway 101Tillamook. CARE Inc. is opening the warming center tonight December 31st. The warming center is located at the Western Royal Inn at 1125 N. Main Hwy 101 in ROOM # 232. PLEASE post the announcement in the attachment and forward this email to other’s who can help spread the word. This is first come first served with limited availability. It is a non-congregate shelter with a maximum of two individuals per room, if they consider themselves a household. If they are a family we will accommodate them in one room. Hours of operation are 8 pm to 7:30 am. We will take intakes until 10 pm, after that only by law enforcement and if there is room available. Thank you for helping keep our friends, family and community members who are houseless this winter SAFE and WARM. FYI, we are looking for donations for the warming center; bottled water, hot cocoa mix, teas, oatmeal, warm cereals, protein bars, crackers, snacks, cookies, and soups-preferably cups of top ramen. You can donate these nonperishable single serve items to the CARE office at 2310 First Street here in Tillamook.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO