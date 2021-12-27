Baseball: UConn Favored To Win BIG EAST

UConn is coming into the 2022 season as the reigning BIG EAST regular season and tournament champs. The Huskies had two players selected to the Preseason All-BIG EAST team with Erik Stock and Austin Peterson both earning nods.

Stock was a First Team All-BIG EAST performer in 2021, hitting .364 with 14 doubles, six homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored. The outfielder earned South Bend Regional and BIG EAST Championship All-Tournament team accolades.

Peterson was a Second Team All-BIG EAST product last season and was just named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team. The right-hander was fourth in the BIG EAST with a 2.53 ERA and finished third in the conference with seven wins and 80.2 innings pitched.

The Huskies are set to announce its 2022 schedule and season ticket packages later this afternoon.

Preseason Coaches' Poll

First place votes in ( )

1. UConn (7) – 49

2. Creighton (1) – 41

3. Xavier – 36

4. St. John's – 30

5. Seton Hall – 29

6. Butler – 16

7. Georgetown – 13

8. Villanova – 10

Preseason Player of the Year

Alan Roden, So., OF, Creighton

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Dylan Tebrake, Jr., RHP, Creighton

Preseason All-BIG EAST Team

C – Jerry Huntzinger, Gr., Xavier

1B – Luke Franzoni, Sr., Xavier

2B – Andrew Meggs, Jr., Creighton

3B – Marty Higgins, RSo., St. John's *

SS – Jack Housinger, Sr., Xavier

DH – Alan Roden, So., Creighton

OF – Erik Stock, Sr., UConn *

OF – Will Gale, RSo., Seton Hall *

OF – Chris Rotondo, Sr., Villanova

OF – Andrew Walker, Sr., Xavier

SP – Austin Peterson, Sr., UConn

SP – Ian Murphy, RJr., St. John's

SP – Dylan Tebrake, Jr., Creighton

SP – Tyler Roche, So., St. John's

RP – Paul Bergstrom, Jr., Creighton

(Source: UConn Athletics)