Baseball: UConn Favored To Win BIG EAST
UConn is coming into the 2022 season as the reigning BIG EAST regular season and tournament champs. The Huskies had two players selected to the Preseason All-BIG EAST team with Erik Stock and Austin Peterson both earning nods.
Stock was a First Team All-BIG EAST performer in 2021, hitting .364 with 14 doubles, six homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored. The outfielder earned South Bend Regional and BIG EAST Championship All-Tournament team accolades.
Peterson was a Second Team All-BIG EAST product last season and was just named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team. The right-hander was fourth in the BIG EAST with a 2.53 ERA and finished third in the conference with seven wins and 80.2 innings pitched.
The Huskies are set to announce its 2022 schedule and season ticket packages later this afternoon.
Preseason Coaches' Poll
First place votes in ( )
1. UConn (7) – 49
2. Creighton (1) – 41
3. Xavier – 36
4. St. John's – 30
5. Seton Hall – 29
6. Butler – 16
7. Georgetown – 13
8. Villanova – 10
Preseason Player of the Year
Alan Roden, So., OF, Creighton
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Dylan Tebrake, Jr., RHP, Creighton
Preseason All-BIG EAST Team
C – Jerry Huntzinger, Gr., Xavier
1B – Luke Franzoni, Sr., Xavier
2B – Andrew Meggs, Jr., Creighton
3B – Marty Higgins, RSo., St. John's *
SS – Jack Housinger, Sr., Xavier
DH – Alan Roden, So., Creighton
OF – Erik Stock, Sr., UConn *
OF – Will Gale, RSo., Seton Hall *
OF – Chris Rotondo, Sr., Villanova
OF – Andrew Walker, Sr., Xavier
SP – Austin Peterson, Sr., UConn
SP – Ian Murphy, RJr., St. John's
SP – Dylan Tebrake, Jr., Creighton
SP – Tyler Roche, So., St. John's
RP – Paul Bergstrom, Jr., Creighton
