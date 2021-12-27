Football: UConn Alumni Returns As Special Teams Coach

A native of Shelton, Connecticut, Shearer was a UConn Student Assistant and later a graduate assistant under Paul Pasqualoni in 2013, while he earned his bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports psychology.

“I’m happy to welcome Doug back to UConn, and I know how excited he is about rejoining his alma mater,” head coach Jim L. Mora stated in a school press release. “Special teams are critical to the success of any program, and Doug’s special teams units at Miami were extremely efficient and impactful. Doug is also a genuine individual who is driven to help student-athletes reach their potential, and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Shearer spent the past three seasons at Miami-Ohio in the same role. Prior to his time at Miami, he was a member of the North Carolina State football staff since 2014, where he served as the quality control assistant for special teams.

With the Huskies ranking 21st in the nation in average punt return, 48th in kickoff return average and 66th in kickoff return defense during 2021, Shearer will have his work cut out for him.

“I am thankful to Coach Mora for the opportunity to join his coaching staff and come back to UConn," Shearer said. "I appreciate Coach Martin, our players, and staff at Miami (OH) for everything they have done for me the past three seasons. I couldn’t be more excited to get to Storrs and start building relationships with our players and coaches. Go Huskies!”