Entourage Health Upsizes Credit Facility With LiUNA Pension Fund For Extra $20M

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSXV:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) revealed Friday it has upsized its existing credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada for an extra $20 million in non-dilutive funding. The credit facility continues to bear an interest rate of...

