Dale Earnhardt Jr. Mourns Death of His Grandma: ‘What a Life She Lived’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wishes everyone lived a life as full as his grandmother did. Martha Earnhardt, the mother of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., died on Christmas. She was 91.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he feels blessed and lucky that he got to say goodbye to his grandmother before she died. The family didn’t release a cause of death, but the former NASCAR driver said her death was “peaceful.” He posted a remembrance to his “mamaw” on Instagram Sunday.

“I’m thankful that I got to tell her I loved her before she left,” the NASCAR legend posted. “What a life she lived. What amazing things she saw and experienced during her 91 years. I hope we are all so lucky to live such a full life and leave it so peacefully. Until we meet again…”

Martha Earnhardt had five children with her husband Ralph Earnhardt — daughters Kaye and Cathy and sons Dale, Randy, and Danny. She sadly outlived her sons.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in 2001 in a crash at the Daytona 500. Randy died of cancer in 2013. Danny, a mechanic for JR Motorsports, died on Dec. 10. Along with her daughters, Martha had 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren that survived her.

Despite being the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s preeminent families, Marth Earnhardt lived in a small home in Kannapolis, N.C., her obituary from NASCAR says. She loved talking about her family’s accomplishments with anyone who’d listen.

“If you tell her you are the biggest Dale Earnhardt fan ever, she will let you in and sit on the couch, and she will share stories with you for as long as you’ll listen,” Kelly Earnhardt told USA Today in 2014. “And she’s always been that way.”

Family, Fans Mourn death of Martha Earnhardt

Kelly and her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Martha Earnhardt’s death on Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening,” Kelley and Dale wrote in a statement. “As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy, and Danny. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans.”

Fans showered the post with their condolences.

“My prayers for the Earnhardt family, I did have the opportunity to meet Martha Earnhardt, what an awesome beautiful lady… may she Rest In Peace,” one person replied to the Earnhardts’ post.

In Cabarrus County, N.C., there is the “Dale Trail,” a series of landmarks that are important in the story of Dale Earnhart Sr. Many fans hoped that Martha’s home could be added to the trail.

“Can the state of #NorthCarolina please mark Martha Earnhardt’s house as a national historic landmark and never tear it down, and preserve it all as it sits?! So we may experience her life. Please!” one person posted.