Elections

Friday is deadline to switch political party for primary election

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31, in order to be...

Sullivan Leaves Political Post, Prepares for 2022 Election

Indiana’s top election official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party. WNIN’s John Gibson reports:. Holli Sullivan took the step as she prepares to run for a full term as Indiana Secretary of State. The former District 78 lawmaker has...
State
Kentucky State
Deadline nears to register to vote in Kentucky's upcoming primary election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's secretary of state is reminding Kentuckians to register if they plan on voting in the upcoming primary election. Secretary of State Michael Adams said those who are already registered voters and want to participate in a political party's primary in May have to be registered to that party.
Candidate Filings for March 2022 Primary Election

The candidate filing deadline for the 2022 primary in Texas came and went. The primary election will be held on March 1st, 2022. The primary runoff election will take place on May 24th, 2022. The general election will occur on November 8th, 2022. Listed below are all the individuals who...
Filing deadline for municipal elections Tuesday

A change in state law has reduced the amount of time candidates have to file for municipal elections. House Bill 271 trimmed two weeks from filing time for municipal elections, including school boards, municipalities, fire districts, and other political subdivisions. The final day for filing is Tue., December 28, at...
Cameron County prepares for primary elections with new precincts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are set for March 1, 2022, and Cameron County is preparing with new precincts, poll workers, and new polling sites. Cameron County election administrator, Remi Garza, said they are scheduled to present precinct and polling changes to the commissioner’s court on Dec. 22. “Because of the redistricting that […]
Unnecessary election investigation over deadline, budget

If it is important to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election for possible fraud, it should be done with objectivity, not a predetermined notion of what happened. The Legislative Audit Bureau, a non-partisan state agency, has completed its investigation into the presidential election. They found no evidence of significant fraud and deemed the election secure. They did recommend some changes for possible improvements in election security. But that isn’t good enough for the leader of the Wisconsin Legislature, who allocated $700,000 in taxpayer money to hire a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has claimed the election was stolen. Now we’re learning the investigation will likely go over budget and last longer than scheduled. And it is increasingly clear this is not a good use of taxpayer dollars. Former justice Michael Gableman has tried to be reimbursed for attending conspiracy theory conferences and to visit the offices of a right-wing mega donor. He is also sharing office space with a group that filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. It is clear that this investigation is hardly objective. If they ever finish this investigation, their methods do not give us confidence we can trust their results.
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS ALERTED TO EARLY ELECTION DEADLINE

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS ALERTED TO EARLY ELECTION DEADLINE. Director of Schools Barry Smith notified board members school board races are now part of the Democratic and Republican Primary election cycle. Addressing the board during last Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the director said he was asked by the county’s election...
Redistricting Panel Misses Deadline, Political Bickering Ensues

Unable to reach an agreement, the panel redrawing Connecticut’s political lines missed its deadline. Now Connecticut’s Supreme Court will appoint someone to draw the voting boundaries. “Control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be at stake in next year’s election. In 2022,” Senate President Martin Looney said....
Conservative politics could play into school elections

The war on local school boards, teaching and history is escalating as conservative activists and Republican politicians prepare for the 2022 congressional midterm elections. This year, 66 gag-order bills to prevent teaching about race and racism were introduced in 26 states, and at least 12 became law. Among the measures was Assembly Bill 8253, introduced in New York by Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of upstate New Windsor, which, if passed, would ban students and teachers in K-through-12 schools from learning about The New York Times’s 1619 Project, which examined the nation’s beginnings through the lens of slavery.
Rebecca Like wins primary election for Kauaʻi prosecuting attorney

Rebecca Like overwhelmingly defeated her opponent Shaylene Iseri in the special primary election for Kauaʻi prosecuting attorney. The last day to vote was Saturday, Dec. 18. Like is the acting prosecutor and received nearly 70% of the vote. Iseri is a lawyer and had two previous stints as Kauaʻi’s prosecutor.
US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
