ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV: John Dutton’s Potential New Enemy Teases ‘Big Plans’ for Next Season

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMw48_0dWknTde00

“Yellowstone” introduced fans to a new character last night who will have a big impact on seasons to come: Interim Sheriff Bill Ramsey, played by Rob Kirkland.

WARNING: Major “Yellowstone” Season 4 Spoilers below!

At the very end of “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8, Sheriff Donnie Haskell died fighting armed robbers at the local diner. John and Rip Wheeler stopped the robbers, but Haskell still passed away from a gunshot wound. Now, it looks like Ramsey will step in for Haskell, which is bad news for John Dutton.

During the episode, John went to visit Summer Higgins in jail and spoke with Ramsey briefly. When he learned that Ramsey had been appointed Interim Sheriff, John seemed disappointed, like he knew the following conversation would happen.

Ramsey expressed during the “Yellowstone” episode that he wasn’t impressed with Haskell’s tenure as Sheriff. “Donnie was a gambling addict and an alcoholic who only protected and served the highest bidder,” Ramsey told John.

When John said he was also a father, Ramsey shot back, “Half the men in my jail are fathers.”

Clearly, they don’t quite see eye to eye. While they might have been friendly in the past, that’s all gone out the window now that Ramsey’s been appointed Interim Sheriff (and likely will become the real thing).

When John leaves to go talk to Summer, Ramsey ends their conversation with an ominous warning. “Things will be different with me in charge,” he said.

“New rules, huh?” John replied. Ramsey promised, “Still the old rules. But now they’ll be enforced.”

This Is What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Been Waiting For

All season long, it feels like “Yellowstone” fans have been waiting for John Dutton to go toe to toe with someone who poses a threat to him. Interim Sheriff Bill Ramsey might be an officer of the law, but he could threaten John’s way of getting things done around Montana. And even arrest John for it.

We’ve always known that John’s loosely used the law to get what he wants and completely disregarded it at other times. Now that there’s a Sheriff in charge who won’t take to bending the law, though, how will John solidify his power in the region?

This could be a super interesting dynamic to play out in future seasons. “Yellowstone” could really dive into John’s morals and ethics, which actually came up a lot during this episode. Ramsey could be the foil we’ve waited for all along, to show that every man (including the protagonist of the show) has some good and some bad inside him.

Ramsey himself, RobKirkland, even promised more to come from his character in a recent tweet. The official “Yellowstone” account tweeted last night, “That’s @ThatRobKirkland, who you can also see on #MayorOfKingstown.”

He commented on the tweet, “Thx #YellowstoneTV fam! Honored to pick up the mantle from the great @realhughdillon! We’ve got BIG plans for #SherrifBillRamsey next season!”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Garrett Randall Exposes Major Jamie Secret in Tonight’s New Episode

“Yellowstone” fans had better gear up for an explosive episode tonight, featuring betrayal, confrontation, and tensions boiling over. Earlier today, the official “Yellowstone” Instagram account posted a preview of tonight’s episode. WARNING! We’re going to be breaking down a part of this preview, so prepare for minor spoilers for Season 4 Episode 6 below.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Beth Dutton Finally Got What She Had Coming

Fans of the hit western television series Yellowstone certainly love to speculate. And, the moments after a brand new episode are especially exciting as fans of the popular series come together to discuss the major moments after they unfold. Especially when some major things are going down in the relationships between two of our favorite Dutton characters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will John
Person
Rip Wheeler
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers at this point. One of the biggest questions we hope to have an answer to soon is just how Rip Wheeler will act when he learns Beth Dutton’s secret. It’s the subject of discussion in the latest “Yellowstone” Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Teases#Interim Sheriff
outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Explain Why Rip Isn’t ‘Afraid’ of Beth

On Yellowstone, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is a pretty fearsome character. She makes seasoned corporate executives wilt under her unflinching stare, foul mouth and pointed threats. Even John Dutton (Kevin Costner) winces at Beth’s frank approach and graphic language. But there’s one character who’s definitely not afraid of Beth.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

346K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy