‘The Atlantic’ just destroyed Donald Trump Jr in less than 50 words and people are obsessed

The Atlantic utterly destroyed former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, in fewer than 50 brutal words - and people are here for it.

On Sunday, the outlet posted an opinion piece by Peter Wehner titled “The Gospel of Donald Trump Jr.”, which examined Trump Jr’s comments at a Turning Point USA gathering on December 19.

At that event, Wehner said that Trump Jr “displayed seething, nearly pathological resentments” and even egged on the crowd in “‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants.”

But the line in question that has Twitter impressed beyond measure comes in the opening paragraph. Wehner wrote:

“Donald Trump Jr is both intensely unappealing and uninteresting. He combines in his person corruption, ineptitude, and banality. He is perpetually aggrieved; obsessed with trolling the left, a crude, one-dimensional figure who has done a remarkably good job of keeping from public view any redeeming qualities he might have .”

Ouch!

It’s pretty hard to come back from being called “intensely unappealing” and “uninteresting”, but each line after that lands a new blow.

“If his name had not been at the beginning of the paragraph, I would still know it was written about one or other of the putrid Trump family,’ someone wrote.

“This really hits the nail on the head with Junior. Perfect!” another added.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Check out other reactions to the statement below.

Wehner also wrote that Trump Jr is one of the most popular people within the Republican Party and is “attuned to what appeals to the base of the GOP”.

He wrote that the part of Trump Jr’s speech that was “revealing” was about cancel culture, including Trump Jr’s comments that “the teachings of Jesus have “gotten us nothing.”

Instead he urged people on the right to engage in the ‘cancel culture’ that supposedly exists on the left.

“They cannot cancel us all,” he continued. “This will be contrary to a lot of our beliefs because I’d love not to have to participate in cancel culture. I’d love that it didn’t exist. But as long as it does, folks, we better be playing the same game,” Trump Jr said.

He continued: “We’ve turned the other cheek, and I understand sort of the biblical reference — I understand the mentality — but it’s gotten us nothing.”

Wehner suggests that Trump Jr’s message for the evangelicals is that “the scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers.”

“It’s worse than that, really; the ethic of Jesus has gotten in the way of successfully prosecuting the culture wars against the left. If the ethic of Jesus encourages sensibilities that might cause people in politics to act a little less brutally, a bit more civilly, with a touch more grace? Then it needs to go,” he said.

Elsewhere, Wehner said that Trump Jr and his father believe “that politics should be practiced ruthlessly, mercilessly, and vengefully. The ends justify the means.”

He also added that the rumps’ approach hasn’t been adopted by all Republicans such as Liz Cheney.

She was more than “willing to defend the Constitution and the rule of law” and take a stand on the January 6 insurrection of the Capitol “and an effort to overturn a free and fair election.”

Read Wehner’s full opinion piece here.