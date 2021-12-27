Thermocouple Wire Market Share, Size 2021 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Industry Expansion, Challenges and Forecasts till 2027

Opportunities in the in-memory database market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the in-memory database market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% to 21%. In this market, NewSQL is expected to remain the largest data type, and BFSI segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rapid industrialization and need for faster and reliable processing data by various end use industries.

