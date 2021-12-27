2 More Secrets To Reducing Holiday Stress

Trying to match into residency or fellowship can be stressful. I’ve gone through the match once for residency, and I’m currently going through it a second time for fellowship, so I understand your plight if you are going through it too. There are many variables that are out of our control. As much as we may desire to match our desired specialty at our desired location, this uncertainty can lead to anxiety, potentially worsening our mental and physical health. Here are some things we can do to decrease our anxiety during this time.

