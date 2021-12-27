2 More Secrets To Reducing Holiday Stress

The holidays can be a stressful time. Despite messages of good tidings and merriment, the pressure of gift giving, old traumas, or feeling lonely are all common emotional responses. Just like lighting a candle or burning incense, creating and burning plant wands gives off those same therapeutic properties. Igniting a shift and inviting in a sense of uplifting energy as it smolders. The act of lighting a candle, smoke cleansing, and burning incense is a sacred and intentional act in many cultures and traditions across the globe. It is a practice that has transcended generations. Burning plant material has a powerful effect on your mood. This holiday season, lace up your walking shoes, step out into nature, and find these three wonderful herbs to help keep the holiday stress at bay.
