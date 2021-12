Gold Struggles In the Run Up Into the First Fed Rate Hike. In a year where inflation has hit over three-decade highs, gold has struggled throughout much of the year, with the yellow metal down over 4% YTD. This comes amid sticky and not so transitory inflation pressures forcing the Federal Reserve to remove emergency stimulus much quicker than markets had expected. Therefore, dampening the appeal for gold, particularly with real yields finding a bottom.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO