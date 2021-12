In November, 10 months after an international task force shut down Emotet's servers and infrastructure, the botnet came back online. The new Emotet, which spread malware in a spurt of Spanish-language messages in the latter half of the month, consisted of two botnets using different encryption for communication and additional commands than the previous version, which was taken down in January. At the time of the takedown, the threat had accounted for 7% of attacks on organizations worldwide and often delivered malware or ransomware to the 1.6 million machines compromised by attackers.

