IceHogs-Wild game postponed tonight

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Sixteen months after choosing Canada as the safest place to complete its season, the NHL now faces a series of hurdles north of the border that complicate its bid to power through the pandemic all over again. Early Tuesday, the league postponed tonight’s Detroit Red Wings’ game at the New...
The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
Milwaukee, WI— The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rockford IceHogs, the Admirals vs. IceHogs game scheduled for Thursday, December 30th at Panther Arena has been postponed. A make-up date has yet to be determined. Fans who have tickets for the game...
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rockford IceHogs, their game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, at Milwaukee (AHL Game #426) has been postponed. The IceHogs organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL. A...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda, the following games have been postponed:. Wed., Dec. 29 – Stockton at San Jose (AHL Game #422) Fri., Dec. 31 – San Diego at...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days after placing seven players and two coaches in COVID-19 protocol, the Rockford IceHogs announce three more players have entered the American Hockey League protocol. Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, and Jakub Galvas are the latest to be added to the list. They join Garrett Mitchell,...
Rockford IceHogs forward Mike Hardman has long been willing to take a longer path to reach his destination. Go back to 2019. First Matt Boldy went to the Minnesota Wild as the 12th pick in that summer’s National Hockey League Draft. Four spots later, the Colorado Avalanche grabbed Alex Newhook.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs were supposed to ring in the new year with a home-and-home series against their rivals the Chicago Wolves. However, neither of those games will happen New Year’s Eve at the BMO Harris Bank Center or New Year’s Day at the Allstate Arena after the AHL announces both games have been postponed due to each team dealing with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Three goaltenders unavailable. Five top defenseman, gone. Four of the team’s top five forwards ― not available. Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch faced that picture going into a road game Wednesday night against the rival Bridgeport Islanders. They left Webster Bank Arena with a 3-2 win on a Justin Richards goal with 2:21 remaining. Just up from Jacksonville of the ECHL, Wolf Pack goaltender Francois Brassard put together a 31-save victory in his AHL debut.
The National Hockey League has made the decision to postpone nine upcoming games that are taking place in Canada due to attendance restrictions. Here are the postponements as listed by the NHL. In addition, one game that was set to take place in Canada has been moved:. Friday, Dec. 31...
Comments / 0