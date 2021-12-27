IceHogs-Wild game postponed tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs were supposed to ring in the new year with a home-and-home series against their rivals the Chicago Wolves. However, neither of those games will happen New Year’s Eve at the BMO Harris Bank Center or New Year’s Day at the Allstate Arena after the AHL announces both games have been postponed due to each team dealing with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

