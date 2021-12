Some residents of Gogebic County were still without power Friday as a result of Wednesday night's windstorm. An outage map for We Energies, which serves the eastern part of the county, showed roughly 250 homes in rural Watersmeet were still without power as of Friday afternoon. The outage map said power may not be restored to some areas until Saturday evening.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO