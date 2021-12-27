ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brands Hunker Readers Loved in 2021

By Erin Lassner
hunker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're doing some serious reflecting on 2021, which entails looking at our best performers of the year — the articles, products, and brands our readers cherished the most. While working our way through the statistics, we thought you might also be interested in hearing the results. (It's kind of fun seeing...

www.hunker.com

whowhatwear

The Celebs You Know and Love Swear By This Brand—These Items Are on My List

I'm not exaggerating when I say that I'm easily influenced by the outfits that celebrities step out in. I simply trust their recommendations, so if their outfits match my personal style or feel like a fashion risk worth taking, I'm all in. The proof is in the extra storage I've added to my phone to accommodate the number of paparazzi photos and magazine spreads saved to my camera roll. And when I saw Meghan Trainor wearing Lilysilk as she decorated the tree in her new music video, "My Kind of Present," I knew I had to learn more about this brand. Lilysilk believes that not all silk is created equal, so its products are crafted from the finest natural fibers, and its delivery service is exceptional. As if that weren't enough, it's also made a commitment to zero waste. Celebrity approved (by Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lucy Hale, might I add) and consciously made? Say no more. I wasted no time adding the 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe to my cart. This robe and other Lilysilk favorites are waiting for you below, so just keep scrolling.
AdWeek

3 Ways to Build Brand Love by Elevating Small Businesses

Building brand affinity is a constant challenge for marketers, especially in industries where trust and brand love can be difficult to come by. As Meta’s creative lead working with businesses in financial services and real estate, I often see brands attempting to tell their story through traditional means, such as manifestos, celebrity spokespeople and branded content.
hunker.com

The Best Types of Gutters, Gutter Materials, and Fasteners to Consider for Your Home

Whether you're choosing gutters for a new home with the builder's guidance or replacing an old system, possibly along with a re-roofing project, you'll do well to learn as much as you can about the best types of gutters, gutter materials, and fasteners on the market today. If you're planning to install your own, you'll need to learn more than that for your project to succeed. There's a lot more to gutters than just quickly tacking up the cheapest troughs you can haul home from the nearest hardware store, so you may want to hang tight, get gutter educated, and call an expert.
8 News Now

How this $19 lipstick from Mac became my go-to

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
WATE

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Rick Cardenas, the president and COO of Darden Restaurants, said in a recent earnings call that Olive Garden is considering ending its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which previously allowed customers to partake in unlimited servings of pasta for a fixed price.
Robb Report

From Anti-Aging Serums to Fine Fragrances, the 21 Best Grooming Products of 2021

As a grooming editor, I’m essentially a product-testing lab rat; I try hundreds of products a year all across my body, with the goal of telling you which ones are the best. Because I test so many products so quickly, the best ones in my book are the ones that make a powerful and effective first impression—so much so that they become the products the become a part of my regular routine on the days I’m not testing something new. They keep my complexion the clearest, or my hair the most cooperative. They help me smell the best, and they often...
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

Th recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
The Independent

New York H&M store forced to close after employee exposes lice on Twitter

An H&M store in New York was temporarily shut after an employee revealed that a customer found lice crawling on the displayed clothing. Netroya B, who works at the store’s Oculus outlet at the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, said that the company was not doing enough to fix the problem.The employee shared images of brown bugs, most likely lice, on a rack of half a dozen hoodies. “Today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies,” she wrote on Twitter. “They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked...
The Kitchn

The 10 Groceries Our Readers Loved the Most from Kitchn Essentials

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Have you ever walked down an aisle in the grocery store and thought to yourself, I’d like to try one of everything, please? Earlier this year, our team basically got to make that dream a reality. We tested, tasted, and debated for months in order to bring you a list of the most exciting groceries in America right now. It was our biggest list yet, with more than 100 items, spanning 12 categories. If you missed it, go back and check out our list of Kitchn Essentials. (We’ll wait.)
