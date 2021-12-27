These Are The Ten Biggest IT Services Companies

The Information Technology or IT services industry helps other companies to create, manage and deliver their product or service. This industry primarily includes companies that offer consulting, software development , hardware deployment, systems integration and other services. Moreover, this industry is divided into several segments, such as data management, managed services, outsourcing, security services, and cloud computing. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest IT services companies.

Ten Biggest IT Services Companies

We have used the latest available reported revenue numbers to come up with the list of the 10 biggest IT services companies. We have considered only Fortune 500 companies for our list. Below are the 10 biggest IT services companies:

Gartner (>$4.24 billion)

Founded in 1979, it is a research and advisory firm that offers technology-related insights to customers. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has the following business segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. Its shares are up more than 100% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $266 million in 2020, compared to over $233 million in 2019. Gartner is headquartered in Reston, Va.

CACI International (>$4.98 billion)

Founded in 1962, this company offers information solutions and services to support security missions and government transformation. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has the following business segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. Its shares are up more than 6% YTD and over 6% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $457 million in 2020, compared to over $321 million in 2019. CACI International is headquartered in Reston, Va.

Science Applications International (<$6.37 billion)

Founded in 1969, this company offers technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services mainly to the U.S. government. Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) key customers are the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security and more. Its shares are down more than 12% YTD and over 2% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $209 million in 2020, compared to over $226 million in 2019. Science Applications International is headquartered in Reston, Va.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (>$6.70 billion)

Founded in 1914, this company offers management and technology consulting services, including engineering, cyber expertise, analytics and digital solutions. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)'s shares are down more than 4% YTD but are up over 5% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $605 million in 2020, compared to over $481 million in 2019. Booz Allen Hamilton is headquartered in McLean, Va.

Insight Enterprises (>$7.73 billion)

Founded in 1988, this company offers technology solutions to government, healthcare and educational institutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa; North America; and Asia-Pacific. Its shares are up more than 35% YTD and over 12% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $172 million in 2020, compared to over $159 million in 2019. Insight Enterprises is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz.

Leidos Holdings (>$11.09 billion)

Founded in 1969, this company offers scientific, engineering and information technology services to intelligence, civil, defense and health markets. Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has the following business segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Its shares are down more than 16% YTD and over 6% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $628 million in 2020, compared to $667 million in 2019. Leidos Holdings is headquartered in Reston, Va.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (>$16.78 billion)

Founded in 1994, this company offers information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has the following business segments: Products and Resources; Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; and Healthcare. Its shares are up more than 5% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $1.39 billion in 2020, compared to $1.84 billion in 2019. Cognizant Technology is headquartered in Teaneck, N.J.

CDW (>$18.03 billion)

Founded in 1984, this company offers IT solutions to business, government, education and healthcare clients. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has the following business segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. Its shares are up more than 53% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $788 million in 2020, compared to over $736 million in 2019. CDW is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

DXC Technology (>$21.18 billion)

Founded in 1959, this company offers technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has the following business segments: Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) and Global Business Services (GBS). Its shares are up more than 26% YTD but are down over 7% in the last three months. It reported a net loss of $149 million in 2020, compared to $5.37 billion in 2019. DXC Technology is headquartered in Tysons, Va.

International Business Machines (>$77.14 billion)

Founded in 1911, this company offers integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. IBM (NYSE:IBM) has the following business segments: Global Technology Services, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Systems, and Global Financing. Its shares are up more than 8% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $5.5 billion in 2020, compared to $9.44 billion in 2019. IBM is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y.