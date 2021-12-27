ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Ten Biggest IT Services Companies

By Aman Jain
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

The Information Technology or IT services industry helps other companies to create, manage and deliver their product or service. This industry primarily includes companies that offer consulting, software development , hardware deployment, systems integration and other services. Moreover, this industry is divided into several segments, such as data management, managed services, outsourcing, security services, and cloud computing. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest IT services companies.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest IT Services Companies

We have used the latest available reported revenue numbers to come up with the list of the 10 biggest IT services companies. We have considered only Fortune 500 companies for our list. Below are the 10 biggest IT services companies:

  1. Gartner (>$4.24 billion)

Founded in 1979, it is a research and advisory firm that offers technology-related insights to customers. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has the following business segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. Its shares are up more than 100% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $266 million in 2020, compared to over $233 million in 2019. Gartner is headquartered in Reston, Va.

  1. CACI International (>$4.98 billion)

Founded in 1962, this company offers information solutions and services to support security missions and government transformation. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has the following business segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. Its shares are up more than 6% YTD and over 6% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $457 million in 2020, compared to over $321 million in 2019. CACI International is headquartered in Reston, Va.

  1. Science Applications International (<$6.37 billion)

Founded in 1969, this company offers technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services mainly to the U.S. government. Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) key customers are the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security and more. Its shares are down more than 12% YTD and over 2% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $209 million in 2020, compared to over $226 million in 2019. Science Applications International is headquartered in Reston, Va.

  1. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (>$6.70 billion)

Founded in 1914, this company offers management and technology consulting services, including engineering, cyber expertise, analytics and digital solutions. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)'s shares are down more than 4% YTD but are up over 5% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $605 million in 2020, compared to over $481 million in 2019. Booz Allen Hamilton is headquartered in McLean, Va.

  1. Insight Enterprises (>$7.73 billion)

Founded in 1988, this company offers technology solutions to government, healthcare and educational institutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa; North America; and Asia-Pacific. Its shares are up more than 35% YTD and over 12% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $172 million in 2020, compared to over $159 million in 2019. Insight Enterprises is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz.

  1. Leidos Holdings (>$11.09 billion)

Founded in 1969, this company offers scientific, engineering and information technology services to intelligence, civil, defense and health markets. Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has the following business segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Its shares are down more than 16% YTD and over 6% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $628 million in 2020, compared to $667 million in 2019. Leidos Holdings is headquartered in Reston, Va.

  1. Cognizant Technology Solutions (>$16.78 billion)

Founded in 1994, this company offers information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has the following business segments: Products and Resources; Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; and Healthcare. Its shares are up more than 5% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $1.39 billion in 2020, compared to $1.84 billion in 2019. Cognizant Technology is headquartered in Teaneck, N.J.

  1. CDW (>$18.03 billion)

Founded in 1984, this company offers IT solutions to business, government, education and healthcare clients. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has the following business segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. Its shares are up more than 53% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. It reported a net income of over $788 million in 2020, compared to over $736 million in 2019. CDW is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

  1. DXC Technology (>$21.18 billion)

Founded in 1959, this company offers technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has the following business segments: Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) and Global Business Services (GBS). Its shares are up more than 26% YTD but are down over 7% in the last three months. It reported a net loss of $149 million in 2020, compared to $5.37 billion in 2019. DXC Technology is headquartered in Tysons, Va.

  1. International Business Machines (>$77.14 billion)

Founded in 1911, this company offers integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. IBM (NYSE:IBM) has the following business segments: Global Technology Services, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Systems, and Global Financing. Its shares are up more than 8% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. It reported a net income of $5.5 billion in 2020, compared to $9.44 billion in 2019. IBM is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y.

thepaypers.com

Samsung Pay-linked services cannot fight credit card companies

Samsung’s electronic payment service, Woori Card and Lotte Card have announced will end their Samsung Pay-linked services due to low utilization rates. The news comes after Samsung Card decided to sail away from Samsung Pay, terminating its operations in July 2021. On the other hand, Hyundai Card is willing to extend its contract with Samsung Pay, offering clients an alternative payment method to regular credit card companies.
CREDITS & LOANS
pulse2.com

Hydraulic Fracturing Company 8Sigma Energy Services Secures $6 Million

8Sigma Energy Services recently announced it has closed $6 million in growth financing. These are the details. 8Sigma is essentially leading a major shift in the multi-stage hydraulic fracturing (MSHF) industry towards interventionless fracturing technologies with the Samurai and infintyFracX product lines which have been run onshore and offshore in the North Sea, Europe, China, Alaska, and the United States of America. And the Samurai and infinityFracX MSHF technologies allow energy companies to dramatically increase efficiencies during the fracturing process while also reducing operational complexity throughout the life cycle of the well. And the increased efficiency not only lowers costs but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions emitted during the fracturing process.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

In The Business Of Spotting Talent

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Chiratae Ventures has witnessed the change in the startup ecosystem pre-Covid and post-Covid. The companies that Chiratae Ventures and Sudhir Sethi invested have had a massive upturn in fortunes as 70% of the companies that the firm invested in were DeepTech and Sudhir believes that during the pandemic, these companies were serving a very deep need. He goes on to say that 70% of the companies crossed pre-COVID revenue levels. He was surprised as no one had expected such rapid growth given the fact that a pandemic was constantly in and out of flux. “We also had the same companies raise capital, but during 2020, these companies raised about $300 Million and during 21 total transactions in our companies probably has crossed I think $500 million so effectively we are seeing normal growth and we have now a run rate of $175-200 billion a year in investing terms so this will also not expected because this was growth from pre-COVID times overall so if I take the next year as such, we are talking about investing around $200-250 million.” The growth of DeepTech companies was unprecedented and with its rapid growth, the patterns started to reflect in other sectors as well like Healthcare, FinTech, the whole consumer space, etc. According to Sudhir, some of the consumer companies like PlayShifu, Firstcry, Lenskart started expanding internationally.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Amazon (AMZN) Buys Westborough Property, Expands Presence

Amazon.com AMZN recently purchased a 93-acre property in Westborough to continue the expansion of its presence in Massachusetts. According to media reports, the $65-million property will be transformed into a 221,000-square-foot distribution center site for the e-commerce giant. Per the Worcester Registry of Deeds records, Amazon, one of the largest...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

GlobalBees Joins the Unicorn Club with $ 111.5 Million Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GlobalBees, a roll-up e-commerce company, has secured $111.5 million in series B funding led by Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from existing investors including SoftBank and FirstCry, while Steadview Capital becomes the latest investor to back the company. With this latest investment, GlobalBees’ valuation stands at $ 1.1 billion.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Financial Services Company SBI Group Launches Diversified Crypto Fund in Japan

SBI Group, the financial services company group based in Tokyo, Japan, has announced the launch of a crypto asset fund that consists of seven different digital currencies. The crypto fund launched by the Japanese company includes bitcoin, ethereum, xrp, litecoin, bitcoin cash, chainlink, and polkadot. SBI Group’s New Crypto Fund...
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Field Service Automation Software for Plumbing Companies

Every business sooner or later needs to go through self-organization optimization, and the times when cork boards and stickers were used are long gone. The only advantage of cork boards and stickers was that they were free, and it was sometimes very expensive to use specialized software for the plumbing business.
SOFTWARE
