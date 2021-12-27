With QBs Down With COVID, Saints Ask Brees If He Wants To Suit Up

The Miami Dolphins accomplished something no NFL team has ever done: winning seven consecutive games after suffering a seven-game losing streak earlier in the season. After the Dolphins pummeled the COVID-ravaged New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night, Miami is at No. 7 in the AFC playoff picture and needs help from no one the rest of the way. Wins at the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday and in a home regular-season finale against the New England Patriots (9-6) put the Dolphins (8-7) into the playoffs, although any Dolphins loss makes it unlikely.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO