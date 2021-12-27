ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With QBs Down With COVID, Saints Ask Brees If He Wants To Suit Up

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Brees is saying no-thanks to a request from the Saints that he come back and lead the team...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 60

Carolina Cowboy
3d ago

He is the best QB the Saints ever had and he is way better than any of these Young QBs that are currently in the NFL that are being paid more than they are worth.

Reply(6)
15
Clementine Coney
4d ago

Payton should have called upon him earlier. As a matter of fact they should never have pressed him to retire. He's always been a much better QB than Brady. Now you need him. REALLY?

Reply(2)
9
pissed veteran
4d ago

If.... the NFL board members stopped bending over the tables for democratic elites they have more revenue

Reply(12)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
On3.com

Matt Rhule announces Panthers starting quarterback vs. Saints

Matt Rhule has named the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. After alternating between Cam Newton and Sam Darnold last weekend, it’ll be the latter getting the start in Week 17. “Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start Sunday,” tweeted Panthers beat...
NFL
NBC Sports

It’s too late for Andrew Luck to come back in 2022 (with a caveat)

After Carson Wentz landed on COVID-19 reserve earlier today, Andrew Luck’s name landed on the short list of trending topics on Twitter. But Luck can’t return to the Colts at this point in the season, even if he wanted to. The NFL has confirmed to PFT that, after Week 13, players on a team’s reserve-retired list cannot play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
Person
Drew Brees
Denver Post

Dolphins grades for win over Saints; plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins accomplished something no NFL team has ever done: winning seven consecutive games after suffering a seven-game losing streak earlier in the season. After the Dolphins pummeled the COVID-ravaged New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night, Miami is at No. 7 in the AFC playoff picture and needs help from no one the rest of the way. Wins at the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday and in a home regular-season finale against the New England Patriots (9-6) put the Dolphins (8-7) into the playoffs, although any Dolphins loss makes it unlikely.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Saints#Dolphins#American Football
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy