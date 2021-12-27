ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘S—- Happens’: Jon Allen & Daron Payne Explain Washington Sideline Fight

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Washington Football Team did not put up much of a fight in its 56-14 loss at archrival Dallas on Sunday night …

Unless one counts their in-fighting with one another.

"It's all good," Daron Payne answered after the blowout by way of explaining his sideline skirmish with teammate Jonathan Allen. "You got brothers? You all fight, don't you?

“Shit happens."

The tempers boiled over on the sideline as Washington trailing Dallas, 28-7, when Payne was seen shoving his finger into Allen's face, then Allen responding by throwing a punch.

Jerry Jones Trolls Washington Football Team ... and Its Bench

Cowboys get last laugh in heated bench tit-for-tat

2 hours ago

How Washington Can Make the Playoffs

Winning out and help from others teams is WFT's playoff recipe

4 hours ago

LISTEN: What Really Happened Between Washington DL Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne?

Locked On Washington Football Team: A Disaster in Dallas for the Washington Football Team

6 hours ago

What are the specifics that led to the bad look?

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist,” the Pro Bowler Allen said. “If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

The blowout means a three-game losing skid and a nearly certain ouster from the NFL playoff race for the 6-9 WFT on a night when Dallas moved to 11-4 and locked up the NFC East title.

Payne and Allen are long-time teammates, two first-round picks together for four seasons in Washington after previously playing on the team at Alabama.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he didn't have all the details on the conflict, but said he’d spoken to both players while indicating there would be no punishment handed out.

"I've talked with them and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's gonna stay," Rivera said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457Z7T_0dWkbg1N00

Bruce Cregger
3d ago

undisciplined players get whipped 56 to 14. These wimpy players ought to focusing on playing well than embarrasing themselves and the few fans they have left. Hail to the Redskins.

2
Jesse Stone
4d ago

Happens all the time in team sports. This is a none issue.

7
Related
FanSided

Will Daron Payne’s cryptic Instagram activity lead to trade request?

The Washington Football Team getting drubbed by the Dallas Cowboys in primetime was already demoralizing enough. What made the loss all the more humiliating, though, was when two of the club’s most recognizable faces, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, were milliseconds away from dropping the gloves. After Payne pointed...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

John Madden’s 10 best quotes of all-time

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, player, and broadcaster John Earl Madden passed away Tuesday morning. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Madden is an NFL legend who is synonymous with the sport itself. ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the league’s announcement. He...
NFL
FanBuzz

John Madden’s Grandson is Continuing His Legacy at Michigan

Young or old, football fans around the country know how influential John Madden was to the game. From his long and storied tenure as a head coach and broadcaster to his impact on the video game industry with the Madden NFL series, he is the definition of a legend. There’s a reason he was worth $200 million when he unexpectedly passed away.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
