ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Proposed Louisiana Law Would Ban Euthanasia For Healthy Animals

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed state law would put an end to the practice of euthanizing healthy animals that...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 44

WASP warrior
3d ago

So what happens to open admissions shelters when they reach capacity?? Having worked at a no kill shelter for 10 years we had a wait list to get in most times. So when the shelter is FULL what are their plans? I'm not saying anything bad about the law I think it's GREAT 👍 BUT, where do the overflow of animals go?💖🤘

Reply(6)
9
Lucky 5050
3d ago

If I ever win a lottery, my plan is to buy a home on land where I can take in as many dogs as I can to allow them to live a loving and fulfilled life. I would take them all right now if I could afford to and had the room. They would be so loved and cared for..... love fur babies!!!

Reply(2)
7
Patrick Robinson
3d ago

I'm not for euthanizing healthy pets I'm also not for euthanizing unborn babies it's very brutal for the unborn baby.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Texoma's Homepage

New state law bans chaining dogs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Animal rights activists say dogs in Texas will be safer in the new year, when Senate Bill 5, otherwise known as the Safe Outdoor Dog’s Act, goes into effect. Imagine living your entire life at the end of a chain often with no food or water in reach, and no shelter, that’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Navasota Examiner

New dog restraint law effective Jan. 18

On Jan. 18, 2022 a new Texas law will make it illegal for people to leave their dogs chained up outside. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 5 into law Monday, Oct. 25, that makes the unlawful restraint of a dog a crime in Texas. The law states dogs must have properly fitted collars and bans using chains or heavy weights as restraints. Restraints must also be no shorter than five times the dog’s length.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
MySanAntonio

New Texas law making it illegal to chain up dogs begins in January

Come early January, it will be illegal for Texas dog owners to chain up their pets outside. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law in October to help ensure more humane care for companion animals. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanors punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the bill.
TEXAS STATE
WAVY News 10

New Virginia law banning cosmetic testing on animals takes effect in 2022

WAVY News 10's Marielena Balouris reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3HguRBi. New Virginia law banning cosmetic testing on animals takes effect in 2022. CHKD changes visitor policies after recording highest amount of pediatric cases of pandemic. Top Local Headlines for Thursday, December 30, 2021. Herring sues Windsor over unconstitutional, discriminatory policing after...
PETS
KYTV

Pre-filed Missouri House bill could change specific dog breed regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri 2022 Legislative Session starts Wednesday, Jan. 5. One proposal expected to make the rounds among lawmakers could impact dog owners right here in the Ozarks. Missouri State Rep. Ron Hicks (R-Defiance) is sponsoring HB 1657, which prohibits villages, towns, and cities from regulating dogs...
MISSOURI STATE
ourquadcities.com

New Illinois law to ban pets from abusers

A new law taking effect in Illinois at the start of 2022 will work to keep animals out of the hands of those with a record of abuse and neglect. Soon people with two or more abuse and neglect charges, including charges like dogfighting, will not legally be allowed to own an animal.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanasia#Legislature#Animal Shelters
WISH-TV

Lawmaker proposes requiring pet return procedures for animal shelters

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at an Indianapolis-area animal shelter say new legislation would help more pets get home. Humane Society for Hamilton County spokesperson Megan Davis said her shelter alone takes in more than 4,000 animals a year, a majority of which are lost or stray pets. She said her shelter has written procedures for returning such pets to their owners. The shelter starts by checking for any microchips, collars, tags or other identifiers. Staff then try to track down the owner. If they aren’t successful within seven days, the animal becomes available for adoption.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Branches Agree To Animal Welfare Law Changes

BOSTON (State House News Service) — A last-minute legislative deal to rewrite key sections of a voter-approved animal welfare law landed on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk on Monday, less than two weeks before the scheduled start of new regulations that could impact the availability of eggs and pork in Massachusetts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rescue says dozens of animal could face euthanasia if they can’t find new property

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A wildlife rehabilitation center in Covington said many of its animals will face euthanasia unless they can raise enough money for a new facility. The Wildlife Critters Circle of Life Rehabilitation Center in Covington rescues, rehabilitates and releases inured animals. The center cares for dozens of animals including dogs, zebras, gators, emus, pigs and cows, just to name a few.
COVINGTON, GA
agfax.com

Animal Welfare Laws Come Home to Roost – DTN

With an approaching January deadline for a voter-approved animal welfare law, Massachusetts’ governor signed into law modifications meant to avoid possible price spikes for eggs and pork, while litigation continues in California to potentially halt rules over that state’s hog and chicken housing law. After reaching a deal...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed state law would make it simple — and potentially lucrative — for parents to ban LGBTQ books in Oklahoma school libraries

An Oklahoma state senator wants to make it easy for parents to ban books concerning topics like gender identity and support for transgender students from public school libraries. Under a bill proposed by Norman Republican Sen. Rob Standridge, a school district would be forced to remove material from their libraries...
OKLAHOMA STATE
nhpbs.org

A Family That Steals Dogs

In the disorienting wake of loss, an artist begins to question his identity and beliefs. Strange experiences – windows that open themselves, phantom dogs on the highway, and all of the brief dog-lives that chaptered an upbringing in rural Arkansas – frame this exploration of grief, mental illness, and family connection.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy