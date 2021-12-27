Proposed Louisiana Law Would Ban Euthanasia For Healthy Animals

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at an Indianapolis-area animal shelter say new legislation would help more pets get home. Humane Society for Hamilton County spokesperson Megan Davis said her shelter alone takes in more than 4,000 animals a year, a majority of which are lost or stray pets. She said her shelter has written procedures for returning such pets to their owners. The shelter starts by checking for any microchips, collars, tags or other identifiers. Staff then try to track down the owner. If they aren’t successful within seven days, the animal becomes available for adoption.

