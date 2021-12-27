ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans Zap Chargers in Big Upset

By Jack Gorman
Houston Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans upped their season record to 4-11 after beating the...

www.houstonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Press

NFL Week 17: Texans-49ers — Four Things To Watch For

The Houston Texans embarking on a December winning streak is not exactly something we all saw coming, as they struggled through three straight hime games in which they scored exactly ZERO points in the second half of any of those games. Yet, here we are, not just a two-game winning streak, but a two-game winning streak in which both wins were by double digit margins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Stadium#Zap#American Football#Texans Zap Chargers#The Los Angeles Chargers
milehighsports.com

How can the COVID-depleted Broncos upset the Los Angeles Chargers?

It feels like the Denver Broncos just can’t catch a break. Following a painful loss to their hated rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Front Range was rocked by a terrifying urban wildfire, and now, the Broncos are suffering through a miserable COVID outbreak. While the outbreak might not...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings should pick Mike Zimmer over Kirk Cousins

If it comes down to the Minnesota Vikings having to choose between Mike Zimmer or Kirk Cousins, there are a few reasons why they should go with the head coach. Two games remain in what could be the final regular season for the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both being members of the organization.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy