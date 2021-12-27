Texans Zap Chargers in Big Upset

The Houston Texans embarking on a December winning streak is not exactly something we all saw coming, as they struggled through three straight hime games in which they scored exactly ZERO points in the second half of any of those games. Yet, here we are, not just a two-game winning streak, but a two-game winning streak in which both wins were by double digit margins.
It feels like the Denver Broncos just can’t catch a break. Following a painful loss to their hated rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Front Range was rocked by a terrifying urban wildfire, and now, the Broncos are suffering through a miserable COVID outbreak. While the outbreak might not...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently searching for a new head coach, as it didn’t quite work out with Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has already reached out to several candidates in their search, one of them being Dan Quinn. However, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys has other plans.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
If it comes down to the Minnesota Vikings having to choose between Mike Zimmer or Kirk Cousins, there are a few reasons why they should go with the head coach. Two games remain in what could be the final regular season for the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both being members of the organization.
Comments / 0