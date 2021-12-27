Not that worried about rates for high growth stocks, says Barclay's Deshpande

With a gain of 58%, Bitcoin has more than doubled up the S&P 500 this year. However, this high-growth stock trio has risen by between 182% and 242%. If you think Wall Street has had a pretty good year, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency space. While the broad-based S&P 500 has delivered a perfectly respectable 23% return year-to-date, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has risen by a blistering 185% to $2.21 trillion since the year began.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO