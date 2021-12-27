Not that worried about rates for high growth stocks, says Barclay's Deshpande

While highflying tech stocks often grab the headlines, IBD's Stock Spotlight helps you identify growth stocks that have flown under the radar. One of those with impressive growth is Atkore (ATKR). Atkore was founded in Harvey, Ill., in 1959. The company manufactures and sells electrical, safety and infrastructure parts. The electrical segment is by…
Nvidia's dominance in the graphics-cards market will help it sustain its terrific growth. Ambarella is taking advantage of the growing demand for security and automotive cameras. Synaptics is riding the wave of the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things, and it's unlikely to take its foot off the gas.
Dividend investing is a conservative strategy aimed at generating passive income while preserving capital. Ares Capital (ARCC) offers an impressive 7.9% yield, making it one of the best dividend stocks. Ares Capital provides financing to middle-market companies. Its portfolio consists of 371 companies across numerous industries. The largest weightings are in software and health…
Vietnam's stock market has had quite a run in 2021, with the benchmark VN Index rising 34.6% over the course of the year. But analysts still see further gains ahead for some stocks, including two with 40% upside.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 220 points in today's stock market, extending last week's rally. The major indexes all posted continued gains following last week's Santa Claus rally. The S&P 500 notched a record high early Monday. Dow Jones Today. At the close, the Dow Jones industrials were...
JPMorgan believes the markets will experience the "January effect," an old Wall Street theory that calls for stock gains early in the year. The Wall Street firm highlighted the names that could lead the rally.
With a gain of 58%, Bitcoin has more than doubled up the S&P 500 this year. However, this high-growth stock trio has risen by between 182% and 242%. If you think Wall Street has had a pretty good year, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency space. While the broad-based S&P 500 has delivered a perfectly respectable 23% return year-to-date, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has risen by a blistering 185% to $2.21 trillion since the year began.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) recently announced solid sales growth for its fiscal third quarter, but continuing losses. In this video, from "Beat & Raise," aired on Dec. 10, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss why those losses aren't particularly worrying, given Chewy's high customer engagement levels. Rachel Warren: Have any...
After the stock market pullback, I thought it would be a good idea to demonstrate how options can be used to protect profits in a stock position. The strategy is called a protective collar and is used to preserve capital while also maintaining some exposure to additional potential gains. Another...
London stocks were off earlier lows but still firmly in the red by midday on Monday, with travel and leisure shares under the cosh amid worries about the spread of Omicron and the imposition of further restrictions. The FTSE 100 was down 1.1% at 7,187.15 while the pound was down...
Comments / 0