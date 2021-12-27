Local FOP donates to county youth shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. KSNW-TV reports that a Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday also ordered 38-year-old Steven Speakman to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release from prison, and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

KANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO