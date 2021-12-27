ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Local FOP donates to county youth shelter

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unions representing area law enforcement made Christmas a bit brighter for kids...

hutchpost.com

Related
Hutch Post

Health Department watching as students return to school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the Omicron virus providing the latest surge in COVID cases, the Reno County Health Department is watching the return of students into schools closely. The Health Department says it will continue to work with schools to keep students in class and says schools have worked...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Veteran Kan. firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Fire Department reported Firefighter Joshua Bruggeman died late Wednesday from COVID-19 complications. He 17-year member of the fire department and was currently assigned to Station 8-A. Bruggeman is survived by his wife and their 4 children. The Kansas Department of Health reported more than 7,000...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man sentenced for killing friend who refused him a ride home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. KSNW-TV reports that a Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday also ordered 38-year-old Steven Speakman to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release from prison, and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Emergency shelter will open despite KCK mayor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Organizers say they plan to open an emergency overnight shelter in Wyandotte County despite being told this week that the mayor would not allow it. The Kansas City Star reports Cross-Lines Community Outreach officials say they have a contract with the county to open the shelter in Kansas City, Kansas.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Fake fentanyl flooding the streets of Manhattan

MANHATTAN —The Riley County Police Department has responded to six fentanyl overdoses in just the past two weeks. While none of the six resulted in death, these overdoses came from fake, pressed prescription pills containing fentanyl mostly oxycodone and Xanax. Riley County Police emphasize that individuals who overdose are...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

DA: Homicide opinion in death of Kan. teen not a legal determination

SEDGWICK COUNTY— An autopsy report says that a Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide. The autopsy report released Monday contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, December 28,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas deputy makes Christmas Eve meth arrest

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 11 p.m. on December 24, a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Chevy Malibu near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop ended with the driver...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. homeowner alerts police to home invasion burglary

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Kansas home. On Monday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of NE Michigan in Topeka on the citizen report of someone breaking into their house and gained entry into the basement, according to Lt. Shane Hilton. As officers...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, was to have...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County man involved in injury accident

ELLSWORTH, Kan. — A Reno County man was involved in a two-vehicle injury accident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a van driven by 46-year-old Joe Scott Markus of Partridge was southbound on Kansas 14. After stopping at the stop sign at...
ELLSWORTH, KS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Hutch Post

Governor celebrates Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA —Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa Celebration at the Statehouse in Topeka Monday. In a social media statement, the governor said, "I had the pleasure of joining the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and the Historic St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church to light the kinara at the statehouse. Wishing everyone a very happy Kwanzaa!"
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
