Classic in College Park! 5/2 SF Close to U of MD Main Campus & METRO - Location, Location, Beautiful single family home with 4-5 Bedrooms & 2 Full bathrooms, Located in the Hollywood community of College Park. Property is close to Greenbelt Metro Station , 2 blocks away. The house is close to UMD, and route 1- I 495 and I 95. Very Close to shopping centers and restaurants, This property is completely move-in ready, Renovated kitchen with GRANITE AND STAINLESS and UPDATED BATHROOMS. New W&D, Nice Wood flooring thoroughly. Fully finished basement rec. room or LL bedroom, with outside entrance, Full BA in BSMT, and option for either rec. room or 5th bedroom. Nice Backyard with deck for outside entertaining, large fenced in yard, Main electrical panel was replaced in 2019. -- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 3 cars. Good Commuter Routes.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO