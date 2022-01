Chinese officials admitted Wednesday they have faced challenges getting enough supplies to residents in locked-down Xi'an, after the city's inhabitants took to social media to complain they didn't have enough food and call for help. A day before, many residents asked on social media for help acquiring food and other essentials, with some saying their housing compounds would not let them out even though they were running out of food.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO