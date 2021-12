Green posted 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-123 loss to Los Angeles. Green returned to action after resting Dec. 27 against the Hornets and was one of Houston's best players in this one. The rookie has struggled with a hamstring injury during most of this month, but he's completely recovered now and should remain in the starting five on a regular basis going forward. Green is averaging 14.8 points per game despite shooting just 39.5 percent from the field.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO