The wins keep on stacking up for former Love & Hip-Hop star and three diamond certified rapper Cardi B. Reebok has announced a second collaboration with the fiery entertainer after the successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this past summer. Their latest capsule collection is titled, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.’

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO