Christmas itself may be over, but the stories of Christmas miracles are not. If you found $100 on the street, what would you do with it? Put gas in the car? Take it to the nearest restaurant for an amazing meal? It's a lot of money for a 12-year-old. If you're sixth-grader Jacob Boller from Clear Lake, you don't keep it or spend it on yourself, you pay it forward and make a merry Christmas for other kids your age who really needed it.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO