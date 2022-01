An artificial intelligence-guided fund that has been lagging the market has jettisoned its mega-cap tech names in a bid to right the ship. The AI Powered Equity exchange-traded fund sold down its so-called FANG+ positions this month, leaving just Apple Inc. in its top 20 holdings, according to the latest filings. On Dec. 1, Microsoft Corp. was the ETF’s number one position with Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc in third and fourth place, respectively.

