The wise and great philosopher, Dr. Phil, says at least once a week, “You wouldn’t worry so much about what other people thought about you if you knew how little they did.” Most of us, especially in our teen years, early twenties, and well, many times along life’s path, fixate on what others think about us. Whether it’s a potential significant other, a friend, or a co-worker, we can get caught up in the impression we think we are giving to others, but should it really worry us what others think? I am so glad you asked!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 HOURS AGO