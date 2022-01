Utility rate increases of about $10 per month for residential customers were approved by City Council in September and will begin January 1st, 2022. Residents with 10,000 gallons of water usage and a winter average of 6,000 gallons will pay about $10 more per month, while residents with 5,000 gallons of water usage and a winter average of 3,000 will pay about $7 more each month. To learn about the winter average, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/WastewaterCap.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO