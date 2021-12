Electric startups usually follow the same sad route. They introduce one model (usually a supercar), and then they drop off the face of the earth. VinFast seems to be on a different track. The Vietnamese manufacturer started with an ICE SUV based on the previous-generation X5 but quickly moved to electric vehicles. Its first EV was a small crossover called the e34, which seems to be aimed at emerging markets. The e34 is simply too small to make it in the American market, but a few months later, it announced the VF e35 and VF e36, both of which will likely compete in hotly contested segments.

