Last Chance: Save up to 94% on 12 Deals of Christmas Bundles at ADSR

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are just a few hours left to take advantage of ADSR Sounds’ offer on a collection...

BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart’s After-Christmas Sale: Find and Shop the Hottest Discount Deals Online

Walmart continues its holiday sales despite the close of Christmas. In an effort to lure nervous shoppers away from their computers and to Walmart stores, the retailer started its Black Friday promotions in early November, beginning October promotions. While the number of consumers shopping in-store increased over last year, it...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Christmas#Vandalism#Octopus#Discounts#New Nation#Production Master#Touch Loops
CBS News

The best last minute Christmas gift deals at Walmart right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, there are deals on Christmas gifts at Walmart that you won't want...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best After Christmas Sales of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on iPads, Designer Clothing & Amazon Devices

Table of Contents Where To Find the Best After-Christmas Sales Amazon Exclusive: Get 16 Free Meals + Free Shipping + 3 Surprise Gifts Target Walmart Best Buy Nordstrom SSENSE With Christmas now behind us, the post-holiday sales are starting to heat up in a major way. Traditionally, the week after Christmas is a good time to stock up on Christmas lights and decor for next year, but in the age of online shopping, it’s also a great time to find deals on retailers’ leftover inventory. Ahead of 2022, retailers are dropping prices on some of the most coveted products of the season, so you’re going to want to scoop...
SHOPPING
imore.com

This Apple gift card deal is the perfect last-minute Christmas buy

Looking for a last-minute gift for someone on your list? An Apple gift card is always a good idea since the recipient can choose to spend it on physical products at the Apple Store or on Apple's digital stores. Right now, you can even earn yourself $10 free Amazon credit when buying a $100 Apple gift card at Amazon.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Christmas week has arrived! Hopefully, plenty of people out there have plans to get together safely with friends and family. It’ll be so nice to see everyone! But there’s also a downside to Christmas week: Nearly all of Amazon’s lingering Black Friday deals will definitely disappear soon. There are still so many best-selling products available at all-time low prices. But many top-sellers are also selling out now. If you want to save on the hottest gear from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, LG, Bose, iRobot, and more, this might be your last chance. Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are disappearing...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nab up to 40% off beauty must-haves during Dermstore's last-chance sale

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Looking for a place to throw the last bit of money you have on skin care and other beauty products? Then look no further than Dermstore's last-chance sale for up to 30% off sale items, plus an additional 10% off select items using the offer code EXTRA10.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Heads into Christmas with New Last-Second Savings Event

Following its major Black Friday and Holiday Flash Sale deals, Best Buy is currently hosting a Last-Second Savings event with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy's sale ends Friday, December 24, so last-minute gift shoppers still have a chance to score some incredible holiday deals. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Flash Sale: Vandalism 15 for $15 Serum Bundle at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds has launched a 24-hour sale on the Vadalism Serum Bundle, offering 94% off on a collection of 15 sound packs with 960 Serum presets, 172 wavetables and 258 bonus MIDI files. FLASH SALE ALERT! The Vandalism Presets Bundle will give your Serum a workout over the holidays –...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's new 'Last-Minute Savings Event' has deals you can pick up in-store or curbside

With Christmas being less than a week away at this point your shipping options have become pretty slim. Whether you just realized that you forgot to buy for someone on your list or you just enjoy the rush of last-minute shopping, this new sale at Best Buy has you covered. The big-box retailer has been running a number of promotions this month to help you score last-minute deals, and odds are this is the last one before time runs out on being able to grab gifts.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

You Can Score Major Deals on Sunday Riley, Ilia, Nuface and More During the Dermstore Last Chance Sale

We woke up this morning with one thing in mind: Dermstore's last chance sale. That's right; we just found out that the beauty retailer is slashing up to 30 percent off tons of best-selling products that rarely go on sale. From facial gadgets like the FOREO UFO mini 2 marked down to $81 (from $179!) to sets including Sunday Riley's ﻿Morning Buzz Brightening Duo and ILIA's After Hours Set on sale for less than $80, ﻿﻿these are some of the best skincare deals we've seen in a hot minute. And did we mention you can score an extra 10 percent off when you use coupon code at 'EXTRA10' at checkout? We know you want to get to it, especially since the sale ends on January 3, so here are ten products we're scooping up before it's too late.
MAKEUP
ZDNet

Seven last-minute Amazon deals Primed for Christmas deliveries

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means you only have days to get those presents delivered, wrapped, and tucked under the tree. If you're still on square one, here's a guide that will help you save Christmas and your money as well. Notorious for speedy-shipping times and...
SHOPPING
maketecheasier.com

Save or Win with Tronsmart Christmas Deals/Giveaway

With Christmas all but over, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself. You can take advantage of these Tronsmart deals and score a speaker or earbuds or take part in Tronsmart’s giveaway, where you could be lucky enough to win a gift box including speakers, earbuds, and gaming headsets. If you just can’t wait to find out if you won, you can take part in three fabulous deals.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Deal: Save up to 50% at Smallrig

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Smallrig is having a Christmas sale, and you can save up to 50% across their...
CELL PHONES

