The pandemic spelled chaos for Americans’ personal finance situations. As we near the end of the second pandemic year, with the third around the corner, many still find themselves worrying about their finances. A recent survey by Marcus, a Goldman Sachs brand, found that only 5% of the respondents described their finances as ‘rock-solid’. Against that, 24% described their situation as ‘out-of-shape’, while another 47% said it was a ‘work in progress’.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO